‘The Santa Clauses’: Beloved Returning Star Reveals First Look at His Character

David Krumholtz will return to the franchise in its new series The Santa Clauses.

Krumholtz appeared in 1994’s The Santa Clause as Head Elf Bernard. The film was a box-office smash success. Krumholtz then reprised his role in the 2002 sequel The Santa Clause 2.

The actor shared an Instagram post revealing our first look at his reprised character.

“Couldn’t be more proud to add another chapter to my ‘The Santa Clause’ career this fall in ‘THE SANTA CLAUSES’ on @disneyplus,” the actor wrote. “I think you’re going to love it! I loved every minute of revisiting this character, including this moment, when the hair team pinned my wig on for the first time. Tune in!”

However, while he starred in the first two films, Krumholtz did not appear in 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. In the third installment, Elf Curtis (Spencer Breslin) step into the pointy shoes of Head Elf. In a 2021 interview with Vulture, the actor said that old reports of a scheduling conflict with his show Numb3rs were “true, but somehow also untrue.”

“Bernard was [originally] in the third movie,” he explained. “They sent me the script, I had a pretty significant role. We did work out the schedule, which was going to be hellish on me, but I was going to make it work,” Krumholtz explained. “And it was all set to go. But I would say that the character got devalued a little bit and I couldn’t in good conscience do it. The third one, I’ve tried to watch. It’s not the same. I think the first two are really special.”

‘The Santa Clauses’ Synopsis

The Santa Clauses is set sometime after the events of The Escape Clause and picks up with Scott Calvin on the brink of his 65th birthday. He’s been suddenly losing many of his powers.

As he starts to realize he can’t be Santa forever, he sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while also preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the North Pole.

Some of the previously announced cast members include Elizabeth Mitchell, reprising her role as Mrs. Claus/Carol Calvin. Austin Kane returns as Cal Calvin, and Elizabeth Allen Dick, Allen’s real-life daughter, as Sandra Calvin.

House star Kal Penn will play Simon Choski — note the initials “S.C.” — described as “a single father, ambitious game inventor and product developer whose visit to the North Pole makes a big impact on the direction of his life.” Rupali Redd plays Grace, Simon’s “angelic daughter with a love for Santa and all things Christmas.”

Jason Winer of Modern Family and Single Parents will direct and executive produce the series for Disney’s 20th Television. They reunite Allen with his Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt, who will serve as show-runner.

The Santa Clauses is expected to stream later this year on Disney+.