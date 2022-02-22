‘The Shield’: Michael Chiklis Remembers Hoping to Change ‘Trajectory’ of His Career on the Show

The Shield star Michael Chiklis opened up about how the game changing series was just what he felt his career lacked before.

“I was in a very particular place in my life and was looking to change the trajectory of my career,” CHklis told Entertainment Weekly. “I’d been relegated to playing affable, roly-poly guys. And I’d just gone through a shattering experience on Daddio, so I was, honestly, frustrated. I wanted to do something smart, hard-hitting, and adult. My wife is the one who said to me, ‘It’s not incumbent on the studios reinvent you, it’s incumbent upon you to reinvent yourself.’ She was basically saying, get in the gym, change your physique, and we’ll do whatever we need to do as a family until we either invent that role or it materializes.”

The actor then explained how his wife inspired him to reinvent his image, as well as how she became directly responsible for him securing The Shield.

“At the time, we were developing a feature film about a rogue cop, essentially a Vic Mackey-type,” he continued. “I worked out three hours a day, shaved my head. And all of a sudden my wife dragged me to a Gymboree class for our toddler and there was Cathy Ryan, who she went to preschool with in Miami. She introduced us to her husband, Shawn, and we started talking, and he said, ‘I have this show with FX,’ which I had no idea what FX was. He sent it to me, and I flipped out over the script.”

Obviously, Chiklis booked the gig. Moreover, he ultimately won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. The series went on to score six nominations total. It ran from 2002 to 2008, premiering to critical acclaim. It remains an iconic part of American television, cementing FX as a network.

The Shield: Why Producers Hesitated to Cast Chili’s?

The producers behind the show opened up about the risk associated with casting Chiklis. He was primarily known for The Commish. That series was a comedy-drama about a small town commissioner that aired on ABC in the earlier 1990s.

“There was resistance amongst our casting folks when they heard he wanted to come and audition,” said series creator Shane Ryan. “Like, ‘He’s really wrong for this.’ I told them, ‘Listen, anyone who’s willing, we should let them audition.’ Michael had the foresight to realize he was going to have to knock down the door and force people to see him in this. And he quickly changed the perception we had about the role.”

Additionally, Ryan wanted to push his artistic side. While casting Chiklis was a gamble, he felt like only the actor could nail the role he

“It was the first time the words I’d written sounded good to my ear,” said Ryan. “We have this idea of movie cops. Then you realize as you’re looking at him, ‘Yeah, he looks exactly like the cop that pulls me over for speeding.’ Now, I still had doubts. Once we started considering him, I got more aware of The Commish and Daddio. I was like, ‘Am I really going to do this?’ But Clark, [producer Scott Brazil], and I encouraged each other to make the best artistic choices and not worry about the commercial side.”

Executives also acknowledged the wild idea of casting a comedic actor as a more serious, layered character.

“The fact that we cast the Commish to play the most testosterone-driven badass possibly in the history of TV was another miracle,” said former FX President Peter Liguori. “When your bosses know what the script is about and what you’re going to do, and then you approach them. And you say, ‘By the way, we’re going to cast Michael Chiklis’ and the first answer is, ‘The Commish?!’ It takes a special amount of fortitude.”