‘The Sopranos’: Did Ralphie Plan One Death All Along?

Being a crime drama that follows a mob boss and his many cohorts and exploits, The Sopranos has no shortage of despicable characters. From fraud to theft to murder, Tony Soprano and his fellow mafia members never hesitated to commit a crime. That said, when it comes to hatable characters, Ralphie Cifaretto is tough to beat.

Characters like Tony Soprano, Paulie Gualtieri, and Silvio Dante were no strangers to heinous acts. However, their personalities and antics made them lovable figures to fans. Ralph Cifaretto, on the other hand, inspired nothing but disdain in both the real-life fans and his fellow fictional characters.

Ralphie was such a monster that he burned down a barn without hesitation, knowing Tony’s beloved horse was inside. This was the breaking point for Tony, who sought revenge on his slimy associate shortly thereafter.

With all the unspeakable crimes committed by Ralph in cannon, it’s no wonder that fans have begun speculating about other possible transgressions. One Sopranos enthusiast took to Reddit to suggest such an idea to their fellow fans.

In the show, Jackie Aprile Jr. attempts to rob a high-stakes poker game. He’s caught, however, and ultimately pays for the crime with his life. Now, we know that Ralph told Jackie Jr that bosses of the past gained power via the same means. But did Ralph actually tell Jackie Jr. that he should do it himself? Reddit user u/pushingrocks thinks so.

The Reddit user suggests that the murder of Jackie Jr. was orchestrated by Ralph Cifaretto. They wrote, “Maybe if Jackie Jr. was gone, his [Ralphie’s] own future kids would be the heir apparent and thus [give him power] over the Soprano family.” Given that Jackie Jr. was Ralphie’s stepson, this hypothesis makes Ralphie even more detestable than he already was.

This Ralphie Speculation Isn’t the First ‘Sopranos’ Fan Theory

The loathsome Ralph Cifaretto orchestrating the murder of his own stepson is horrifying, but not unbelievable. Some fan theories, however, are downright strange. Fans have come to theorize that The Sopranos and the family classic Home Alone take place in the same universe.

But wait, that isn’t the best part. To make this idea even more entertaining, they also believe that mysteriously wealthy Home Alone patriarch, Peter McAllister, is in the mob. This is because John Heard, the actor behind Mr. McCallister, also plays the corrupt police detective, Vin Makazian, in The Sopranos. Is it possible that these aren’t two separate characters but the same man?

One Reddit user adds in the original Home Alone script, the uncle was the mastermind of the robbery. They go on to suggest that the movie’s plot is a bit suspicious. An 8-year-old child doesn’t attempt to get help upon learning of the disappearance of his entire family? Or was he in on it? Being aware of his brother’s plan, are we surprised that Mr. McCallister left his mischievous son to guard the house?