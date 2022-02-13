‘The Sopranos’: Here’s Why One Death Took Place Off-Screen

“The Sopranos” definitely doesn’t shy away from showing multiple graphic death scenes on screen. However, the show did spare one character from on-screen gore in their death. Adriana La Cerva, portrayed by Drea De Matteo, met her demise off screen. Cerva is girlfriend to Christopher Moltisani (Michael Imperioli) on the HBO series, but a Season 5 mess with the FBI ultimately leads to her death.

Series creator David Chase opened up about why Adriana’s death took place off-screen. “It’s the only time in the whole history of the show in which we killed someone and we didn’t show their point of view,” Chase explained, via Screenrant. “It seems to be worse without it; we were imagining what might’ve happened to her and how her body would’ve been destroyed. I don’t think any of us wanted to see Drea in that condition.”

In the show, Adriana is in an almost impossible situation. She’s an FBI informant, but only because it was the only way for her to avoid drug-possession related charges. The stress of her role takes a toll on her health, and she eventually confesses her true identity to her boyfriend Christopher, who is the “nephew” of crime boss Tony Soprano. Christopher nearly kills her when he finds out, but the couple eventually seems to recover and plan to start a new life somewhere else.

‘The Sopranos’ Drea De Matteo Says Adriana ‘Operated From a Place of Light’

Unfortunately, Christopher shared Adriana’s secret with Tony, effectively signing her death certificate. Tony gets Adriana to a secluded area under the ruse that Christopher is hurt before he shoots her as she begs for her life.

Adriana was a loved character, and De Matteo commented on how her death speaks greatly to how dark “The Sopranos” really is. “The characters on the show, even Tony’s kids, were operating from this place of primal manipulative existence. The only character who came from a place of love and innocence was Adriana. People say she’s a rat, she’s a whore, she’s a junkie — derogatory words from people who didn’t understand the show… she only operated from a place of light.”

No One Wanted to Show Adriana Die in a Graphic Way

The show’s writers were on the same page as Chase when it came to how to portray Adriana’s death. The episode shows Adriana literally on her knees and begging for her life, but Silva never offers her a way out.

“I’ve written some very graphic violence for the show and for some reason — and this was completely subconscious — I scripted this scene where she crawled out of camera,” screenwriter Terrence Winter said. “People asked, ‘Why didn’t you show it?’ I realized that I didn’t want to see it myself. I completely didn’t think about it when I wrote it. But it just felt like the right thing to do, filmically and cinematically. I think it worked really great, but I guess I did not want to see Adriana/Drea get shot. It speaks more to how much we fell in love with this character and that actress.”