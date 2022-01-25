‘The Sopranos’: One Fan Theory Changes Tony and Paulie’s Dynamic

HBO mafia drama The Sopranos is easily one of the greatest television series of all time. Imagine a theory that could change everything you think you know about The Sopranos’ infamous ending. One fan’s hypothesis has Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri (Tony Sirico) switching sides in the last episodes of the series.

Created by David Chase, The Sopranos centers around Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), an Italian-American mobster struggling to balance his family life with his career as the leader of a criminal organization. Soprano really opens up in his therapy sessions with psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco). Additionally, the series features several other narratives associated with Tony’s family members, mafia colleagues, and rivals.

Actor Tony Sirico played the infamous Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri alongside his onscreen counterpart Tony Soprano. Sirico came from a history of crime having racked up 28 arrests in his younger days, even though only convicted twice (via Uproxx). Additionally, Sirico also appeared in similar films such as Goodfellas.

Apparently, when Sirico agreed to come on the show, he had one specific request. The request was that Paulie couldn’t be a rat in the end. So, Paulie Walnuts never faltered in his loyalty to Tony Soprano and company. Their friendship lasted through the entire series, which ended in 2007. Paulie was far from perfect, but if there’s one thing he wasn’t, it’s a snitch. Right?

Could This Be The Sopranos True Ending?

Paulie Gualtieri remains a loyal counterpart to the Sopranos throughout most of the series. However, during times of doubt, Paulie toys with the idea of crossing over to the New York mob. At one point, Paulie goes so far as to give information about Tony’s business to NYC moneyman Johnny “Sack” Sacrimoni (Vincent Curatola). Fortunately, Paulie comes to his senses just in time upon discovering Carmine (Tony Lip) doesn’t even know who he is.

In the end, a devastating war breaks out between New York and New Jersey. As a result, Paulie and Tony as the last men standing. One Reddit fan believes the ending is due to the fact that Paulie was actually an informer for the New York side. U/gobartlett thinks the final insult was no one showing up to his mother’s funeral. Their post reads: “I feel like this was the last straw in Paulie’s eyes and the decision was made then and there to support Phil from inside Tony’s crew.”

After all, this could be the reason why the Leotardo family doesn’t come after Paulie in the end. Paulie speeds away in his car after ordering Phil Leotardo’s death. Could it be he “was on his way to tell Phil about the hit?” Not to mention, if Tony does indeed die in the end, wouldn’t Paulie be all set up now as New York’s henchman within the Jersey gang?