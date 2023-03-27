‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Gets Heated Over ‘Political Correctness’

Unable to filter her thoughts at the moment, Whoopi Goldberg became heated over “political correctness” during the latest episode of The View.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

While chatting about the removal of Mississippi broadcaster, Barbie Bassett, who quoted Snoop Dogg live on air, “fo shizzle, my nizzle,” which “nizzle” is slang for the n-word. Goldberg stated someone should make a book of “stuff” no one is allowed to say.

“There has to be a book of stuff that nobody could ever say, ever, ever, ever,” The View co-host declared. “Include everything. The things that change, you can say this, but you can’t say that, but next week you might not be able to say this, it’s hard to keep up. It’s hard to keep up. And if you’re a person of a certain age, there’s stuff we do, and we say.”

Whoopi Goldberg also stated that just because The View co-hosts are on television, doesn’t mean they know everything. “We don’t know everything you’re not supposed to do,” she continued. “And if there is something someone says if you’re not going to give them the opportunity to explain why they said it, at least give them the grace of saying, ‘You know what, I’ve just been informed that I should not of don’t that,’ as opposed to ‘You’re out.’”

Goldberg also said that Bassett shouldn’t be fired for using the popular Snoop Dogg quote. Her fellow The View co-host, Sara Haines, replied, “When she leaves though, you know when this stuff happens, it’s not like people come back on the air and say ‘let us clarify.’”

Goldberg then looked directly into the camera and added, “No, they never let you do that.” She was addressing her own on-air situations.

Whoopi Goldberg Recently Apologized For Saying A Derogatory Term On-Air

The discussion about political correctness comes just days after Whoopi Goldberg apologized for saying a derogatory term on air.

As previously reported, The View co-hosts were having a discussion about Donald Trump’s connection to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin then spoke about Trump’s supporters not being outraged by the supposed connection. Whoopi chimed in with the remark. “The people who still believe that he got, you know, gy—d somehow in the election,” she declared. “[They] will still believe that he cared enough about his wife to pay…”

Following the episode, Goldberg took to Twitter to issue an apology for using the word. The word could be considered a slur for Gypsies. “You know, when you’re a certain age, you use words that you know from when you’re a kid or you remember saying, and that’s what I did today,” Whoopi explained. “And I shouldn’t have. I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it, but I didn’t, and I should have said ‘cheated,’ and I used another word, and I’m really, really sorry.”