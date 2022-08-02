‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Shuts Down Fan Who Wanted Selfie During Live Show: Report

While plenty of Americans tune into morning talk shows to catch up on the latest Hollywood gossip and trending popular news stories, shows like the TODAY Show and The View have garnered tons of attention after piling on the onscreen drama. Lately, a behind-the-scenes feud between the former’s cohosts, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie has captivated audiences. Simultaneously, Joy Behar has made headlines after snapping at another individual on the set of The View.

According to The U.S. Sun, more drama ensued during Tuesday’s live segment of Hot Topics. During the segment, the talk show’s hosts held an offscreen question and answer session with its live audience. Meanwhile, a prerecorded segment played on TV. During the panel, one fan asked Joy Behar’s cohost, Whoopi Goldberg, if she could take a selfie with her so she could send it to her boyfriend as it happened to be his birthday.

Per the outlet, before The View star could answer, Joy Behar immediately yelled, “no,” though Goldberg didn’t entirely shut down the debacle. Instead, while COVID-19 restrictions still prevent the audience from interacting with the cast, Whoopi Goldberg took a “socially distanced” selfie with the fan.

Still, Behar remained agitated. After Goldberg took the selfie, The View host said, “Look at what you started!”

The 79-year-old had a point to an extent, worrying other fans would disrupt the panel and begin asking for photos. However, her handle on the situation was entirely out of pocket. Afterward, a crew member reminded The View‘s audience members to keep questions directed at the hosts. Per the outlet, Tuesday morning’s debacle marked the second time Behar snapped at someone on the set of The View.

‘The View’ Cuts to Commercial Break, Interrupting Joy Behar

Joy Behar not only made headlines after snapping at a fan, but she also caught our attention when The View interrupted her during another recent broadcast, breaking to a commercial.

During Thursday’s episode of The View, Behar and her cohosts were sharing their regular book recommendations, with the 79-year-old coming in with two recommendations. The first was entitled Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli by Mark Seal. The publication described the making of the classic 1972 film The Godfather.

Joy Behar’s second pick was Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb. However, as she moved into the discussion about the book, the show ended and she was abruptly cut off.

Truthfully, Behar shouldn’t care too much. After all, in discussing when she was fired from The View in 2013, she said she wouldn’t care “too much” whenever producers decide to end the show and that she was “glad to be fire.” Without sentiment, she stated, “You know what they say — the show must go off.”

Before she was fired in 2013, Behar began her reign on The View in 1997.