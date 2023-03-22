‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Sets Record Straight on After Getting ‘Blamed for Dropping Gas’

Whoopi Goldberg would like to clear the air about the strange noises she’s been making on The View.

This past week, the panelist unapologetically broke wind while she was talking with former President Donald Trump’s alleged mistress, Story Daniels, during a Hot Topic segment. Amid the chatter with Daniels and cohosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines, a strange noise came from Goldberg’s chair.

“That was gas,” she said nonchalantly.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Other such incidents have occurred over her years as a host. While interviewing Claire Danes in 2011, another sound reverberated from the stage. And Goldberg owned it.

“Excuse me, I just let a frog out of there,” she said while holding her stomach.

“It’s okay,” Danes shrugged.

But during a recent installment, Whoopi Goldberg set the record straight and said that those short rumbles aren’t always as they seem.

‘The View’ Hosts Blame a Noisy Table Top for a Recent Curious Sound

On Tuesday, March 21, the panelists were once again focusing on the Hot Topics of the day when a tone of flatulence echoed through the studio.

“What was that?” Goldberg asked, pausing the segment.

Sara Haines immediately took the blame, but she said the noise wasn’t a bodily embarrassment.

“It’s my glass, every time I turn it,” she said, looking directly into the camera. With an unamused glare, she spun her coffee mug once more to replicate the sound.

Joy Behar then jumped in to ensure social media didn’t light up with gossip of barking spiders.

“Let’s put that rumor to rest,” she said. “That sound that you hear, that’s a cup, okay?”

Whoopi Goldberg then reiterated that lots of humorous sounds come from the stage. And while sometimes people are correct in their assumptions, they are more often wrong.

“Yes, because, we get blamed for dropping gas, when in fact it’s a cup,” she noted.

Another situation that sounded worse than it was took place during a January episode. While talking, someone knocked over a glass of water. As it happened, the cup ripped across the table top and made the same curious noise.

Haines and Goldberg ignored the sounds and promptly began cleaning up the mess with their cue cards and let fans think what they may.

To catch more unfortunate sounds on The View, tune into ABC every week day at 11 am.