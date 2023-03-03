‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Audience Member

Whoopi Goldberg of The View happened to get into a little bit of a spat with an audience member and it was caught live on the air. In a segment, Goldberg was talking about actor Michael B. Jordan. She was talking about him after he appeared on The View.

“Michael B. Jordan, yum yum. I can say that because, you know, he’s just delicious,” Goldberg, 67, said in a recent episode. “He just is, and I missed him when he was here,” Goldberg said. She then started telling a story about Jordan’s meetup with an old classmate of his. before launching into a story about Michael’s encounter with an old classmate.



Goldberg happened to retell a story about Jordan’s former school friend going on to become a popular podcaster and media star. The story caught the attention of an audience member.

‘The View’ Audience Member Indicates That They’ve Heard Story Whoopi Goldberg Is Talking About

The person indicated that they’d heard the story before. Goldberg paused in her telling of the story before looking right at the audience member. Pointing the person out, while grinning, Goldberg said, “You know about this, don’t you?”

Audience members started cheering and clapping after Goldberg’s quip was made. Then, after she called out the audience member, Goldberg looked at the camera. She continue her story before she said, “Uh-huh.”

“He reminded her about some past on-air comments she may have made about him,” Goldberg said while telling the tale again. She told everyone to “take a look” at a clip that was played to audience members.

Goldberg Had ‘Awkward Grin’ On Her Face After Clip Ran On TV Show

After the clip, Goldberg appeared to look back at the audience member. She was wearing an “awkward grin” and she started to shake her head. Goldberg looked disappointed.

“It’s hard when people can say ‘I heard you say it’. It’s really tough,” Goldberg admitted, seemingly slamming the audience member’s reaction, Express reports.

This isn’t the first time that The View sunk into a tense environment. Recently, Goldberg clashed with a crew member on the show’s set. It was all caught on live TV in the midst of actor Liam Neeson. He was on the show to promote his new movie, Marlowe.

During the show, the studio went silent as Whoopi looked down at the camera and at the crew before saying: “Well I’m trying to figure… erm, yes?”

“Is that it,” asked another member of the panel before Goldberg began shouting at the crew. “You keep throwing stuff up,” she blasted. Crew member Brian shouted off-camera: “We’ve run out of time, but we do have more time with Mr. Neeson.”