‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Lands Guest Star Spot on ‘The Conners’

Keep your eyes open for a Whoopi Goldberg appearance on the ABC sitcom The Conners coming up this TV season. Goldberg, who also is a co-host on The View, plays Ms. Glen, who is Mark Conner-Healy’s very intimidating music teacher. Ames McNamara plays Mark on the show. She also reporrtedly has a “complicated history” with another Conner familiy member. No airdate for this episode has been set as of yet.

For The Conners, Whoopi Goldberg happens to be the latest high-profile guest star on the show. In fact, earlier in the season William H. Macy reunited with his Shameless daughter Emma Kenney, who plays Mark’s sister, Harris Conner-Healy. Goldberg’s episode will be the latest in her recent run of TV performances, which have included turns in Harlem, Star Trek: Picard, and Godfather of Harlem, Entertainment Weekly reports.

‘The Conners’ Started Out As A Revival of ‘Roseanne’

The Conners started up as a revival of the 1980s and ’90s sitcom Roseanne. It was renamed and retooled after ABC parted ways with Roseanne Barr in 2018 over the star’s controversial social media posts. John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, and Laurie Metcalf continue to reprise their roles from the original series. Kenney, McNamara, and Jayden Rey play the younger generation of Conners. Currently, The Conners‘ Season 5 has 22 episodes lined up through May.

Speaking of Barr, she took a minute or two to eviscerate the people behind The Conners. In an interview with TV Line, Barr opened uip about her departure from the show. “It didn’t faze them to murder [Roseanne],” Barr said. “They s— on my contribution to television and the show itself.”

Michael Fishman Saw His Time On The Show Come To An End

Meanwhile, another former Roseanne star found himself off The Conners. Michael Fishman, who played D.J., was taken off. “It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner,” Fishman told PEOPLE in a staement ahead of Season 5. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics.” Fishman said that he was “told” that he would not be coming back to the show.

Finally, let’s turn our attention to someone who had a minor role in Season 4. Would you believe that rock guitarist Joe Walsh played Aldo’s father on the sitcom? Well, he did. And apparently, Walsh was good enough to pick up two appearances last season. Maybe he will return in Sseaon 5 at some point. But we take note that Aldo and Harris broke up, which might mean no more screen time for Walsh on The Conners