‘The Voice’ Coach Blake Shelton Speaks on Sweet Moment With Gwen Stefani’s Sons

Country music star Blake Shelton is reflecting on his experience as a newly appointed stepfather to Gwen Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. The couple spent the 2021 holiday season bonding as a family and spending quality time together.

Blake Shelton wed Stefani in July 2021 on his Oklahoma ranch. The Voice stars travel between Oklahoma and Los Angeles in order to remain close to Gwen’s kids. Blake took special care to make the ceremony as intimate as possible by building a chapel on his Oklahoma estate.

The holiday season has only brought the two closer together as Shelton reveals a sweet memory he shared with the kids over this year’s Thanksgiving festivities.

Blake Shelton Bonds with Gwen’s kids over turkey dinner

Apparently, Stefani’s boys got the idea to contribute a bacon-wrapped turkey for the big Thanksgiving dinner. To complete such a difficult task, the kids enlist the help of their new stepfather.

“There’s no talking them out of it, based on the picture that they saw, which was the greatest picture you’ve ever seen,” Blake recalls in an interview with Sounds Like Nashville. It didn’t take much to convince the country singer to get on board for the cooking venture.

The new blended family of five spent the holidays in Oklahoma. It is the first time Blake and Gwen returned to the state since their wedding in July.

“We have a new house there, we have a new life there. So, it’s going to be our first married Thanksgiving, very grateful, very excited,” said Gwen.

New song in honor of a new bride

Blake took to social media to announce the release of a very special tune. The country singer wrote a song titled “We Can Reach The Stars” in place of his vows to surprise Gwen on their wedding day. He posted a stunning photo on his Instagram page from their wedding with a breathtaking view of the Oklahoma landscape in the background.

The caption reads: “Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead…”

“#WeCanReachTheStars. Midnight. Pre-order #BodyLanguage (Deluxe) now.”

“I want to declare this about (Gwen) to anybody that wants to hear it,” Shelton tells People. “Not releasing it didn’t feel right to me because the song is as important as me wearing this ring. I want to shout it from the mountaintops. I’m married to Gwen Stefani, and I wrote a damn song about it. Listen, if you don’t believe me.”

American television host Carson Daly revealed Blake’s incredible act of love during a segment on Today. Daly officiated the couple’s wedding which he describes as “the perfect mix of country and glamor, of course, just like Blake and Gwen.”