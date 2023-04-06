‘The Voice’ Contestant Alex Whalen Exits Show Due to Personal Reasons

The Voice lost a contestant on the show when Alex Whalen exited the competition for “personal reasons.” He was a part of Blake Shelton’s Team Blake. Whalen was supposed to square off against duet partner Neil Salsich. They were to meet in the Battle Rounds on the Tuesday, April 4, episode.

While the Team Blake singer was supposed to face off against duet partner Neil Salsich for the Battle Rounds on the Tuesday, April 4, episode, host Carson Daly revealed that the U.K. rocker “could not be with us tonight” — leaving Salsich to perform solo. The 34-year-old Missouri native sang Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”

As Shelton, Whalen’s mentor, later explained on Tuesday’s episode, “Alex had personal reasons that he had to bow out of the competition.” The “God’s Country” artist, 46 — who has been a mainstay on the NBC competition series since its debut in 2011 — added: “It’s never easy to see artists going home, but Neil has a ton of charisma. He did a great job today.”

‘The Voice’ Fans Express Their Disappointment Over Alex Whalen Departure

Viewers immediately went on social media to express their disappointment over Whalen’s departure, Us Magazine reports.

“Bummer we couldn’t watch you again on The Voice,” one fan commented on the singer’s Instagram account. “You were missed. Prayers for you,” penned another. “@blakeshelton #TheVoice HATE that Alex had to drop out of The Voice competition!” another fan tweeted. “Hope and pray he’s okay!”

Whalen’s exit comes just days after two American Idol contestants quit season 21 of the long-running series.

Kaya Stewart, Daughter of Eurythmics Singer Dave Stewart, Left ‘American Idol’

On the Monday, April 3, episode of Idol, Kaya Stewart, the daughter of Eurythmics singer Dave Stewart, dropped out. She quit moments before performing a duet with castmate Fire Wilmore. After Stewart, 23, tried to work through an illness, she told the judges — Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie — that she decided to leave American Idol altogether.

“I got sick at the beginning of Hollywood week and I have been trying to push myself and keep going,” she said. “And during this performance, I got to work with Fire and it was such a great experience … but I realized that I wasn’t able to give 100 percent so I’ve decided to not perform.”

Sara Beth Liebe quit the show on Sunday. She left to be with her children after getting “mom-shamed” by Perry.