‘The Voice’ Contestant Alex Whalen Steps Away for Personal Reasons, Battle Round Becomes Solo Performance

Blake Shelton’s final battle on The Voice ended up a solo act after Team Blake artist Alex Whalen left the competition ahead of his performance against Neil Salsich. Show host Carson Daly relayed the message that Whalen withdrew for “personal reasons,” leaving the crowd a bit underwhelmed for the battle finale.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Alex Whalen is the London-born country-rocker who earned a spot on Team Blake with his rendition of Sammi Smith’s “Help Me Make It Through the Night.” He also sported a memorable beard with a braided fork. With his departure, Salsich had to perform his battle song, “I Heard it Through the Grapevine,” solo for the Voice crowd.

With the pressure off, Salsich put on a stellar show by himself. Shelton said he loves the “charisma” Neil played with on stage; fellow judge Niall Horan agreed, saying he was impressed that Salsich, who sang “Honky Tonk Blues” in the blinds, can pull off both Hank Williams and Marvin Gaye. All of the judges thought Salsich showed a performing range that will serve him well.

Wisecracking Shelton made sure to tell one joke about the performance, too. Apparently before Salsich got up on stage, Shelton told him that if he “lose[s] this Battle, it will be the worst fail in history […] this would be some Adam Levine-level failure stuff,” he joked.

Fans flocked to social media to wish Alex Whalen well on his future journey in the music business after The Voice

“Bummer we couldn’t watch you again on The Voice,” one fan commented on the singer’s Instagram account. “You were missed. Prayers for you,” penned another. “@blakeshelton #TheVoice HATE that Alex had to drop out of The Voice competition!” another fan tweeted. “Hope and pray he’s okay!”

Coincidentally, on The Voice’s rival singing show American Idol, two other contest singers also quit recently, as well.

On the Monday, April 3, episode of Idol, Kaya Stewart, the daughter of Eurythmics singer Dave Stewart, dropped out in dramatic fashion — before a duet, too. She quit just before hitting the stage to perform a duet with fellow contestant Fire Wilmore. Stewart, 23, eventually told the judges — Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie — that she wanted to leave American Idol due to illness.

“I got sick at the beginning of Hollywood week and I have been trying to push myself and keep going,” she said. “And during this performance, I got to work with Fire and it was such a great experience … but I realized that I wasn’t able to give 100 percent so I’ve decided to not perform.”

Sara Beth Liebe also made headlines when she quit the show on Sunday. Some say judge Katy Perry “mom-shamed” Liebe into quitting.