‘The Voice’: Could the Show Replace One of Its Coaches in Upcoming Season?

Well Outsiders, we’ve still got a wait before “The Voice” comes back. But who will be the coaches? There’s talk that “The Voice” could potentially replace one of its coaches in season 22. Any guesses as to which one that might be?

Firstly, the judges are all major successes with projects rising on the daily. Since NBC announced that the new season will be in the fall, they have yet to decide which coaches will be taking the chairs. After all, there’s a potential red X surrounding one of the coaches.

We all know that superstar Kelly Clarkson took home the win with her Girl Named Tom group last season. In the finale, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton had two contestants while John Legend had one. And Ariana Grande’s contestants were eliminated. Could Ariana Grande be the coach to leave?

Ariana Grande Might Have to Be Replaced

Despite Ariana Grande not having a contestant in the finale, it isn’t the reason she might not appear on season 22. Instead, she recently accepted a role in the movie, Wicked, which might affect her availability in the fall. Grande will be playing the bewitching Glinda in the film. As a matter of fact, the role originates on the stage by her mentor, Kristen Chenoweth.

Therefore, the rehearsals will take place in the United Kingdom over the summer. And they will most likely interfere with auditions and filming for “The Voice.” With that said, it will make it harder for Ariana Grande to reappear as a judge in the fall. But all we can do right now is hope for the best. She just might try and work it into her schedule because it’s a great opportunity.

The Other Coaches Conflicts For Next Season of ‘The Voice’

On the other hand, John Legend is another suspicion. Although, his schedule doesn’t conflict as much with season 22 like Grande’s does, according to CinemaBlend.

In other words, he is making his Las Vegas Residency debut in April through May. This leaves plenty of time to get ready for the all-new season. So, fans don’t need to worry about not seeing this guy on the hit show.

Now, we move on to the final two judges, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. There was talk in the past that Shelton wanted to retire. However, now that the show is down to one season, he might be more willing about continuing this adventure. So, you can probably expect to see Blake Shelton back in that spinning red chair in the fall.

Kelly Clarkson has had a lot of success on the show. Furthermore, she’s won four of the eight seasons she’s been on. With all of this success, it would be hard to see her exit the show. And “The Voice” fans aren’t quite ready to say goodbye to our favorite Piece by Piece singer.

No further updates for next season are available, but stay tuned!