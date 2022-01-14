‘The Voice’: Here’s Which Coach Has the Highest Networth

Over the last 21 seasons of “The Voice,” we’ve watched 15 different coaches take the stage to lead contestants through the singing competition.

All of them have been word-class singers and songwriters in their own rights. They’ve had the knowledge and experience to pass down to their team members so that the singers can only grow more successful But out of those 15 “The Voice” judges, who has achieved the highest net worth?

JustJared compiled a list of all 15 coaches in order of their net worth earlier this week. We’ve got everyone from Blake Shelton to Adam Levine to Usher to Kelly Clarkson listed on here. Have any guesses for who you think has the highest net worth?

The answer may surprise you. It’s not Miley Cyrus or Nick Jonas. Not even this year’s new “The Voice” coach, Ariana Grande, earned the top spot. Instead, Colombian sensation Shakira has the highest net worth at $300 million. It’s hard to wrap your head around a number that big.

Shakira served as a coach for “The Voice” during Seasons 4 and 6, relatively early on in the competition. But her net worth is 30 times higher than the lowest coach’s net worth, who starred in the first season of the reality competition. CeeLo Green, who served as a coach for Seasons 1, 2, 3, and 5, has a net worth equal to just $10 million.

Which, granted, is still a massive amount of money. But even the next lowest coach’s net worth, Jennifer Hudson, still has $20 million on him.

‘The Voice’ Won’t Return for a New Season This Spring

Season 21 of “The Voice” just wrapped up this past December. Normally, fans would be bracing for a new season to start up sometime this spring. But the show’s creators decided to switch to only one cycle of the show per year, disappointing fans and potential contestants alike.

For the contestants, that means a longer audition period and less chance of getting on the show. And for the fans, that means waiting another six to eight months before we get to watch the beloved singing competition again.

Back in May 2021, Frances Berwick, the Chairman of Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, explained the decision to Deadline.

“Going into the 21st cycle in the fall, ‘The Voice’ remains one of the most popular shows on television and we want to keep it that way,” Berwick said. “We want to eventize this iconic series. We think ‘The Voice’ will be on NBC for a very long time to come. And we believe the best way to protect the brand, while also super-serving fans, is to produce one amazing cycle this year.”

Looks like we’re in for a long drought until the new season, “The Voice” fans. Hang in there.