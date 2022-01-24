‘The Voice’ Star Blake Shelton Hilariously Shares One of His ‘Favorite Pictures’ of Himself

Fans of “The Voice’s” Blake Shelton already know what a jokester he is. The country icon is equally as goofy as he is talented. And he recently turned up the laughter after sharing his favorite picture’ of ‘himself’ in a social media post.

Taking to Twitter to make the joke, Shelton hilariously shared a picture of Luke Bryan and claimed the Georgia guy’s southern good looks as his own. We can’t blame him too much, however. Bryan was at least pretending to be Shelton in the picture.

Luke Bryan is dressed in a cowboy hat with long hair – a style Shelton once wore as he drinks from a red cup. He’s also wearing a button-up plaid shirt in front of a “Blake Shelton” sign.

And fans reacted appropriately. One person writes, “Lol! Can’t fool me Blake! I knew that was Luke right away! Lol! Would love for u both to write & perform a song together! I miss seeing u & Luke host Award Shows together! Y’all are so entertaining!”

And another shares, “I need new glasses because you look like Luke Bryan in this picture. You could be twins. Love you two together.”

Oh Blake, we can’t get enough of your good humor!

Blake Shelton’s Wife Gwen Stefani Shares Praises for Country Singer

And we’re not the only fans of Blake Shelton. His wife Gwen Stefani says she’s impressed by the country singer every day. But prior to their meeting she didn’t exactly know who he was.

“I didn’t know Blake. I didn’t even know that he existed as a human, let alone an artist,” she told the Apple Music radio show, From Apple Music With Love.

She also adds:

“One of my nannies was like ‘Oh, he’s so hot.’ I was like, ‘He is? Really? Okay I can see that,’” Gwen shared. “And the more I watched the show, the more I could see ‘Wow, he’s funny, he’s tall.’ I started to get it.”

But his looks aren’t all that drew Stefani to her now-husband. She says she loves to create music with him because of his talent and songwriting. The two recorded “Nobody But You,” a fantastic country ballad together.

“I had this fantasy of writing a song with [him] or doing something,” she explained on the radio show, speaking directly to Shelton beside her. “At that time of my life, I was really searching for my next music, what I would do. I was really trying to be inspired. The fact that I got to be on one of your songs, that you asked me to be on a song, was my fantasy. Dreams come true, guys. Christmas miracles happen to people!”