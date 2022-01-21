This is going to be some shocking news for all you country music fans!

“The Voice” star and country music sensation, Blake Shelton is of the top 10 highest-paid musicians in 2021. A recent report said Blake Shelton has a net worth of $83 million in 2021. This income earned him the number 9 spot on the highest-paid list. He also surpassed the iconic Taylor Swift, who earned $80 million last year.

Additionally, Shelton will serve one more term on “The Voice” this year, which will bring him an even higher income. Are you ready for some more Blake Shelton appearances?

Shelton had a busy and successful year. In 2021, he released his new album, Body Language. Since the release became so popular, he is releasing a deluxe version some time this year. Besides the album, he went on his Friends and Heroes Tour, for which he made $14.5 million. But that’s not the only income he received throughout the year. Being a coach on “The Voice” for two seasons brought him a higher salary.

Most of the Highest-Paid Musicians Last Year Were Men

Due to the pandemic, there was little touring and fewer releases. So you’re probably wondering how these artists still made their money? Well, we have the news for you!

Recently, Rolling Stone announced the 10 highest-paid musicians in 2021. They mentioned that these artists brought in a total of $2.3 billion, which is more than double in the pre-covid years.

The founder and CEO of Round Hill Music, Josh Gruss gave Rolling Stone an inside look at the streaming investments.

“These are almost like pieces of art, there’s a finite number of real, super-high-quality hit songs from the past and there’s this sort of all-out grab to own those rights,” Gruss explained. “It’s a very steady stream of revenue that’s there, and that makes it very attractive for investment.”

Additionally, the news outlet provided a list of the top 10 highest-paid musicians. You can check the list from the 10th spot to the first below. The top artist might be a little surprising to some people.

10. Taylor Swift with $80 million to her name. From her re-recording her Red and Fearless albums, they topped the charts at No. 2 and 4.

9. Blake Shelton has $83 million.

8. Mötley Crüe has $95 million.

7. Lindsey Buckingham at $100 million.

6. Red Hot Chili Peppers at $145 million.

5. Ryan Tedder at $200 million.

4. Kanye West at $250 million.

3. Paul Simon $260 million.

2. Jay-Z at $470 million.

Last but not least, and the one you’ve all been waiting for. Bruce Springsteen tops the charts with a total of $590 million.

Well, there you have it, Outsiders! The top-10 list of the highest-paid musicians last year is finally here. It’ll be interesting to see who will be on the list in 2022!