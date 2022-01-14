The first premiere of “The Voice” occurred in April 2011 with Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. For more than 19 seasons, about 15 different coaches have helped contestants through the competition.

These coaches have years of experience in the music industry, which helps aspiring musicians become more professional. Out of all the judges, the question people wonder is, “Who has the lowest net worth on the show?” Any guesses as to who it might be, Outsiders?

The Coach With the Lowest Network

TheThings put together a list for the coaches with the highest to lowest networth. The list has everyone from Nick Jonas to Kelly Clarkson. But these two aren’t the one’s with the lowest net worth.

If you guessed CeeLo Green as the coach with the lowest networth, you are right! This artist has a networth of $10 million. It’s not bad for a rising star as great as him, though.

This answer probably doesn’t surprise with CeeLo Green not being as popular as Adam Levine or Miley Cyrus. From 2011 to 2014, Green appeared as a judge on “The Voice.” Green started “The Voice” and remained on it for four seasons. Since the show just took off at that point, he didn’t really have a chance to gain a whole lot of recognition for his role. Nowadays, “The Voice” is one of the most popular reality competitions in the country. Imagine what his net worth could be if he coached on the show now.

However, $10 million is still a huge amount. That’s more than what individuals make during a 9-to-5 job, so can anyone really complain?

Throwing it Back to CeeLo Green’s Days on ‘The Voice’

In a video from 2013, Nicholas and CeeLo take the stage at the season finale. They put on an astounding performance with the hit song, “Funky Music.”

In the clip, you will find Blake Shelton and the other judges jamming out to this classic. You can watch and enjoy the performance below.

It’s exciting to watch the winners of each season perform with their coaches in the finale. And it’s almost like the best prize a person could ask for. Don’t you agree?

Unfortunately, “The Voice” will not be airing this Spring. Instead the creators are shooting for sometime in September this year. This is because the directors wanted to have only one show per year. I guess this is good for the contestants, as well as the coaches, though. It gives them more time to prepare to make sure they have solid performances.

While we wait for season 2022 to begin this fall, you can watch the previous one here.