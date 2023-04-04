‘The Voice’s Kelly Clarkson Pulls a Fast One, ‘Meanest’ Move Blake Shelton’s Ever Seen

Tonight’s episode of The Voice proved once again that Kelly Clarkson spares no one while trying to win the game.

The show was the start of the final Battles Week, and it gave fans the chance to see Clarkson’s hardcore competitive skills. There were, of course, a few steals during the battles. For example, Chance the Rapper stole Tiana Goss from Team Niall. But the Playoff Passes ended up giving the best entertainment of the night.

The very first match-up included Kelly’s ALI and D. Smooth. The Miss Independent singer pitted them against each other because they are her “most soulful” team members. Though, putting herself in the position to ditch one of her stars wasn’t exactly easy.

After the singer blew everyone away, all four of the coaches gave a standing ovation. Blake Shelton, who is leaving the series at the conclusion of the current season, even noted that he had “a front row seat to some of the best concerts anyone’s ever seen” and told the competitors that “that was one of them right there.”

Shelton admitted that, while it was a hard choice, he would keep D. Smooth over ALI. Kelly then painfully pondered which singer to cut. Ultimately, she went with ALI, but she noted that both were “world-class singers.”

Kelly Clarkson Still Has Both her ‘Most Soulful’ Singers on ‘The Voice’

However, D. Smooth didn’t walk away from The Voice or Team Kelly because Kelly Clarkson had a trick up her sleeve.

D. Smooth went on to thank everyone for giving him a chance to shine. As he was speaking, Chance the Rapper hit his button to steal the singer for himself. Kelly was already prepared for the move, though, and she interrupted before Chance could speak his intent.

“Can I say something real quickly?” she asked before waving her Playoff Pass.

The pass was introduced during last week’s battles. It gives coaches the ability to override another’s steal. Fortunately for Kelly, she saved hers for the perfect moment. So now, Kelly still has both D. Smooth and ARI on her side.

“You might want to work with him but I just don’t care, man,” she laughed. Kelly never intended to let either one of the singers go. The plot was one of the “meanest” moves Shelton had ever seen in the show’s more than two decades.

Niall also decided to brandish Playoff Pass tonight as well. The Slow Hands singer used his to keep 15-year-old Ryley Tate Wilson in his corner. That means that all of the passes have officially been played.