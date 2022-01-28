‘The Waltons’: Here’s the Last Episode to Feature Ellen Corby and Will Greer Together

Judy Norton was an iconic character as Mary Ellen on the hit show “The Waltons”. It ran for nine seasons and featured a multitude of great moments. However, one of the all-time great moments on the program featured both Ellen Corby and Will Greer. Norton discussed the episode on the latest episode of her show on her personal YouTube channel. On the channel, she goes through each episode and gives a behind-the-scenes perspective of it all. Norton explained why this episode, “Grandma Comes Home” was special because it was the last episode to feature both Ellen Corby and Will Greer together.

This episode was the last episode of the sixth season of the show. Before Season 7 took place, Greer passed away, which made this episode the last time the two were on the show with one another.

“So we started Season 7 where we pay tribute to Grandpa and say goodbye to him on the mountain,” Norton said in the video.

Norton on “The Waltons”

Norton was an early star of the show, but she also clearly loved her time and role on it. She told Zoomer, “It has timeless values and it features the very best in human nature. If The Waltons had been set in the 1970s, the messages might have come off as too preachy or goodie-goodie. But the fact that it was a period piece and featured simple people living in a simple town, struggling through life, audiences were drawn to it. And, because there were three generations in the Waltons family, there was a character that everyone could relate to.”

People responded to the values of the show and what it was about. Lots of folks identified with it then and now.

She continued, “It’s nostalgic and represents something that we don’t see in the world today; that sort of simplicity where you aren’t inundated 24/7 with news and danger. It allows people the opportunity to escape and, even if you’re crying by the end of an emotional episode, it’s cathartic. I’ve literally had fans come up to me and say, ‘You raised us. Your TV family raised us.’ To have that kind of an impact just doesn’t happen anymore.”

It had a huge impact on so many folks. It was a simpler time back then and that resonated lots of people around the country.

She concluded, “I liked that she was rebellious. I probably was too, but didn’t always have the nerve to express it. I didn’t like to get in trouble, so I would tend to rebel on the inside. So being able to express that nature through a character gave me a safe way to be rebellious. (laughs) She fought back and was outspoken, and I enjoyed those characteristics.”

Mary Ellen worked for Judy Norton. They understood each other.