‘The Waltons’ Inspired Bob Saget to Have a Family

He may have become everyone’s favorite TV dad on Full House, but Bob Saget reportedly stated the real inspiration about him wanting a family was due to the classic sitcom The Waltons.

MeTV reports that during an interview with Tribute Media Services in 1989, Bob Saget revealed that while he married his high school sweetheart, Sherri Kramer, and had three children, he wasn’t necessarily planning to stop having more kids. “I always wanted a family like The Waltons,” he declared. He then said that he and Kramer may just stop at four kids. “But I love it. I’m so happy to be a family. I’m living Father Knows Best.”

However, Bob Saget and Kramer ended their marriage in 1997. The former couple did not have a fourth child. In 2009, Saget revealed just how dedicated he was to his three children. “The highest thing in my whole life is my daughters. I worship them! If everything in my life is raised to the level of how great they are. Then that would be a great thing to have achieved.”

Bob Saget married his second wife, Kelly Rizzo, in 2018. Although they did not have children, Saget shared his thoughts about taking on another paternal role as he aged. “I’ve been the dad a lot. Maybe I’ll be a grandfather one day.”

As previously reported, Bob Saget passed away unexpectedly earlier his month. He was found at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida unresponsive. The Full House star was 65-years-old at the time. The late actor’s cause of death has not been revealed.

Bob Saget Opens Up About the ‘Full House’ Castmates Becoming Like Family

Also speaking about the dynamics of his Full House castmates, Bob Saget also stated, “We joke around so much that it really does feel like a family on set. I’ve known Dave [Coulier] for more than 10 years. And John [Stamos] is like a brother-in-law to me.”

Bob Saget revealed that his daughters started to get jealous of how close he was with the Full House cast. “My daughter thinks I’m cheating on her,” he joked. “I come homeland she smells the other babies on me.”

Following the news about Bob Saget’s passing, the Full House cast issued a statement on Instagram. “Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family.”

The statement also explains that Bob Saget made the Full House crew laugh until they cried. “Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls, and a friend to all of us.”