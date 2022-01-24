‘The Waltons’: Judy Norton Says the Cast Had a Baseball Team That Would Play Teams From Other TV Shows

The cast of The Waltons got to practice for a 1973 episode called The Braggart long before the show was filmed.

In the episode, the iconic family tried to cheer up a gloomy Hobie by putting together a baseball game and getting him a job as a sports director.

As Judy Norton shared in her most recent installment of Behind the Scenes with Judy Norton, The Braggart happened to be one of her favorite episodes. And that’s because off-screen, the cast and crew had a baseball team of their own.

The Walton’s team would play teams from other TV shows like Star Trek or Happy Days.

“I found it fun seeing us all play baseball again,” she said in the clip.

Though Judy didn’t get to play any of her normal positions for the episode. In The Braggart, Judy’s Mary Ellen played first base and catcher. In real life, the actress pitched and played infield.

When Tom Bower joined the cast of The Waltons as Judy Norton’s on-screen husband, he had a hard time finding his place because the actors were already such a tight night group of friends. But eventually, he managed to fit in.

In an episode of Behind the Scenes of The Waltons, Bower opened up about his experience with the show. Before he even got the job, the actor had to jump through hoops. But he was glad he put in the effort because working on the series was the chance of a lifetime.

“I did have quite an extensive audition period,” Bower shared. “I probably had to come back three or four times. But yeah, they put me through the hurdles to get that job. And I felt so very lucky to have gotten it. It was a perfect time for me to be a part of the show.”

And once he was in, he had a new challenge—fitting in. Bower began his run with The Waltons in 1975. And by that time, the show had already been on the air for three years. So at that point, there was already a natural flow onset.

“It was a little intimidating” to meet the family, Bower continued. “Because all of you had been together for a while. And you really had your drills down. I think one of the hardest things to learn was what to do and what not to do when you had a big family dinner. [Ideally I] would not get caught eating a lot of mashed potatoes. I’d be eating a bushel of potatoes before the episode was through.”

