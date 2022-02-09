‘The Waltons’: Judy Norton Describes Morgan Stevens’ Character in His First Episode, ‘The Waiting’

Fans of The Waltons recognized Morgan Stevens, who died last month at age 70, as the husband of Erin. He was the heir to a lumber fortune and fell in love with the family’s middle daughter.

But in an interesting twist, Stevens played two characters on The Waltons. The first time he appeared, his character was far different than Paul Northridge.

In 1979, in an episode called “The Waiting,” Stevens was Sam Stadder, John Boy’s roommate. The hour was sad, but uplifting. John Boy and Sam shared the same room in a hospital. Sam was paralyzed because of an injury he suffered in the war. Meanwhile, John Boy was in a coma.

Olivia stayed by John Boy’s bedside in hopes her oldest child would wake up. She also befriended Sam. Judy Norton, who played Mary Ellen, revisited the episode in her web series about The Waltons.

Here’s how Norton described Stevens’ character on The Waltons:

“He was very positive about his future and his outlook despite finding that he was now paralyzed from his injuries from the war,” Norton said. “But he was upbeat and he helped keep Mama company at times during her bedside vigil for John Boy … And she felt for (Sam). He was a lovely young man who was alone in the world.

“In the episode, they talked about John Boy’s writing, when Mama was reading some of John Boy’s book out loud in hopes of reaching him. Then she had a conversation with Morgan and his character about the book and about John Boy. It was during one of those conversations when they were interrupted by John Boy’s first word, ‘mama.’ So this was a very significant moment in everyone’s life.

“Then she finally persuaded the woman she was staying with from the Red Cross to take Sam out for Thanksgiving to share Thanksgiving dinner with him,” recalled The Waltons star. “So it was a lovely episode as a first introduction to Morgan and I’m sure one of the reasons they were so happy to bring him back as another character. “

This was a notable episode of The Waltons for several other reasons. It marked the final regular-season episode for Michael Learned, who portrayed Olivia. Learned appeared as a recurring character in future episodes and in the reunion movies.

Plus, The Waltons also introduced another actor. This was the first time Robert Wightman appeared as John Boy. Richard Thomas was the first John Boy, but he left the series.

Stevens returned to the show two years later, this time as Paul, the soon-to-be boyfriend of Erin’s. He first played Paul in an episode called “The Lumberjack” on May 21, 1981.

Erin (Mary Elizabeth McDonough) and Paul had a weird, but cute kind of introduction. She was shopping. And Paul accidentally bumps into her, knocking her bags to the floor. Erin went home and told Mary Ellen and Elizabeth that she’d met the man of her dreams. But she doesn’t know he’s rich.

John Boy figures out Paul’s identity. Paul eventually takes Erin to meet his domineering father. She told off both men and walked away. But Paul and Erin reconcile. Stevens next episode is the first The Waltons reunion movie — A Wedding on Walton’s Mountain.