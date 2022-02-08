‘The Waltons’: Judy Norton Explains Why Morgan Stevens’ Paul Was Not Brought Back for More Reunion Specials

You won’t find very many programs as big at the time as “The Waltons”, folks. The show soared for almost a decade in the 1970s. It is still so popular that the program has been rebooted for “The Waltons: Homecoming” on The CW. One of the memorable stars from the first iteration of the program was Judy Norton. Indeed, Norton now has a YouTube series where she goes through each episode. In her newest episode, “The Waltons” star Judy Norton explained why Morgan Stevens’ Paul was not brought back for more reunion specials.

Norton explained that it was because of his character Paul Northridge. His character was only written into three TV reunion movie specials. Norton adds that when more reunion movies were made in the ’90s, Paul was not brought back. It was said that he and Erin divorced on the program.

Norton added, “We were sorry not to have Morgan back, but he will forever be a part of our “Waltons” family.” She continues on to talk more about the late actor. She mentions all of his future roles after the conclusion of his time on the program.

Judy Norton on “The Waltons”

Norton grew up on the show back when she played Mary Ellen. But even today, the show still resonates with so many folks. Folks who can’t wait to revisit spending time with the family.

Norton told Everything Zoomer, “It has timeless values and it features the very best in human nature. If The Waltons had been set in the 1970s, the messages might have come off as too preachy or goodie-goodie. But the fact that it was a period piece and featured simple people living in a simple town, struggling through life, audiences were drawn to it. And, because there were three generations in the Waltons family, there was a character that everyone could relate to.”

The values still ring true today. Even though the show was set so long ago, it still resonates with so many folks. It was a simpler time but it had characters folks could relate to.

Judy Norton concluded, “It’s nostalgic and represents something that we don’t see in the world today; that sort of simplicity where you aren’t inundated 24/7 with news and danger. It allows people the opportunity to escape and, even if you’re crying by the end of an emotional episode, it’s cathartic. I’ve literally had fans come up to me and say, ‘You raised us. Your TV family raised us.’ To have that kind of an impact just doesn’t happen anymore.”

A lot of the message that the show put forth still works today. It mattered to so many families at the time and still does today.

You can watch “The Waltons: Homecoming” on The CW.