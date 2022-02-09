‘The Waltons’: Judy Norton Says It’s Heartbreaking To See Morgan Stevens and Richard Gilliland Share the Screen

There are not many shows as popular and as iconic as “The Waltons” over the years. The program was a hit for almost a decade in the 1970s. It’s also still beloved today with so many folks going back and watching old episodes. However, the former star of “The Waltons” Judy Norton is also going back in time much to fans’ delight on her YouTube show.

In her most recent episode, “The Waltons” Judy Norton revealed that it was heartbreaking to see Morgan Stevens and Richard Gilliland share the screen. “It was heartbreaking to see these two together both of whom are now gone,” Norton said. The scene that Norton was discussing involved the two actors having a meaningful discussion. Gilliland’s character gives Stevens some great advice. Some future brother-in-law advice as the two shares a beautiful moment.

She added that Stevens only returned for three TV movies. As this was the only time Stevens’ Paul Northridge character was used following his exit from the show.

Richard Thomas on “The Waltons”

Thomas, like Norton, grew up on the program. Both got big-time parts at a young. Richard Thomas got the role John-Boy. Norton got the role of Mary Ellen. They started their acting careers quite young. However, both loved their time starring in the program for many years. It was an important time in their acting careers. Both were better off for their experiences in the program.

Thomas told KSite TV, “I started really young. One of the great things about growing up and consistently working as a child actor, if you have a nice career as a child actor, when you get these people playing your parents, you get all these fantastic people to learn from. So that was my academy, really, growing up, because I was never trained, but the academy I was at was the academy of Barbara Bel Geddes, and Geraldine Page, and Paul Newman, and Jessica Tandy, and Joanne Woodward, and then when Pat Neal came up when they offered me The Homecoming, I was so excited, because I was a huge fan of hers, and I was so excited to work with her. “

He was able to work with talented adults. Richard Thomas got his formal training while working.

He concluded, “And of course, this was the first job she did after she recovered from her stroke, so it was really inspiring to watch her work. She’s a language actor, and you can never get enough of listening to a great actor who really knows how to use the text. That was a great, not to mention that she had this wonderful quality that’s so perfect for the time and the place.”

You can watch “The Waltons: Homecoming” on the CW.