‘The Waltons’: Judy Norton Says the Late Morgan Stevens ‘Will Forever Be a Part of the Walton Family’

On Judy Norton’s newest episode of her regular YouTube series where she discusses all things “The Waltons,” she spoke about Morgan Stevens.

Stevens was a guest star on “The Waltons” for many years. He played the character Paul Northridge in one episode of the series and in three separate reunion movies. In “A Wedding on Walton’s Mountain” special he married Erin Walton (played by Elizabeth McDonough). He also appeared in “Mother’s Day on Walton’s Mountain” and “A Day for Thanks on Walton’s Mountain.”

He would also appear as Sam Stodder in one episode. This was John-Boy’s roommate in the hospital. Although he didn’t have a huge role in the series, he certainly impacted those around him. Judy Norton, who played Mary Ellen Norton, shared the entire story regarding Morgan Stevens and “The Waltons.”

“He will forever be a part of our Walton family. And we will miss him very much,” she said during the YouTube video. His character came from a wealthy family in the show. When he met Erin it was truly love at first sight, which we don’t see far too often.

For “The Waltons” fans that last epilogue in his episode may always ring in our ears. “Romance for Erin always seemed to take her along a rocky road. But the rough beginning with Paul Northridge hopefully indicated a smooth ending. Only time would tell if their relationship would endure,” the epilogue stated. Sadly, he was not brought back for more reunion specials and it was stated that the couple later divorced.

Later on in life, Stevens would also join other huge TV families while playing role in “Melrose Place,” “Fame,” and “A Year in the Life.” His roles in TV profoundly impacted many people. He’s perhaps most known for that two-season stint on “Fame” as a teacher named David Reardon.

Cause of Death of ‘The Waltons’ Guest Star Morgan Stevens

Sadly, Morgan Stevens passed away on January 26 at the age of 70. He was found dead inside of his home in California.

According to People, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has since determined the actor’s official cause of death. Stevens died from natural causes as a result of his arteriosclerosis cardiovascular disease.

This is a disease in which the arteries thicken over time. It is usually a result of a buildup of plaque within the inner lining of the artery. As a result, those who suffer from this will get reduced blood flow to their essential organs and other extremities. When you have arteriosclerosis cardiovascular disease your chances of suffering a blood clot, stroke, or heart attack increase.

Stevens got to live out his dreams of acting only six months after he graduated from college in the 1970s. He spent years in the business before his very last on-screen appearance in “Walker, Texas Ranger” in 1999.