‘The Waltons’: Judy Norton Reunited With Her First Onscreen Mom After a Decade

The Waltons actress Judy Norton actually re-united with her first-ever on-screen mother on The Waltons. She hadn’t worked with the actress in a decade when they saw each other again, and Norton was still quite young. Norton was just 14 when she started playing Mary-Ellen, but she had quite the acting career before that.

She made her first TV appearance in a 1968 drama called The Felony Squad. But her first-ever acting credit is in the film Hotel, where she plays an unnamed girl who gets trapped in a falling elevator with a group of people including the protagonists played by Karl Malden and Michael Rennie, and her mother, Dee Carroll. Carroll had quite a career in Noir films and Westerns.

And Norton got to re-unite with Carroll on The Waltons. She played Dr. Vances Wife, Maddy, in two episodes. She appeared in the first one in the season 4 episode, The Burnout. She also appeared in a season five episode called The Vigil.

Norton, who now has a series dedicated to going behind the scenes of The Waltons, discussed working with Carroll in an episode about The Vigil, which you can watch below.

“Dee Carroll and I… this was not the first time we worked together!” Norton said. “So a little bit of re-visiting with a former mom.”

Norton Posts Weekly Episodes of her ‘Behind the Scenes of The Waltons’ Series

This is far from the first time Judy Norton has posted a fun episode about The Waltons. The actress is really dedicated to giving her fans a behind-the-scenes look at what the show was like.

In one recent episode, for instance, Norton discussed actor Morgan Stevens who recently passed away. Morgan Stevens played Paul Northridge, who would become Mary-Ellen’s husband. She mentioned that Paul Northridge did not make the best impression on the family.

“Paul is selling lumber at a higher price because he says it’s seasoned wood, and he feels it’s important to sustain the forest. He doesn’t believe in cutting immature trees down (because it) impacts the forest,” she recounted.

“Erin invites Paul to supper with the family,” The Waltons star continued. “Ben is not happy to see Paul there. But as dinner progresses and Paul talks about how the trees are important to him … Ben is reminded of how John and Grandpa share those same values and that’s always been an important, how The Waltons feel about the mountain and their responsibility to the land.”

It was his first episode, but far from his last. And he even returned for one of the Movies to Marry Marry-Ellen. If you want more behind-the-scenes facts, Norton posts weekly episodes right to her Youtube Channel where anyone can have access.