‘The Waltons’: Michael McGreevey Said ‘Grandma’ Actor Ellen Corby Didn’t Give Him the Warmest Welcome

When actor Michael McGreevey showed up to film on The Waltons in 1973, everyone welcomed him with open arms. Well, everyone except Ellen Corby, that is.

As McGreevey shared with Judy Norton on her YouTube Series Behind the Scenes with Judy Norton, his time with the classic series was overwhelmingly positive.

The actor filmed his episode titled The Braggart over the course of a week. During that time, he learned a lot from director Jack Shae. And he also formed lifelong friendships with a few of his castmates.

But during his first few moments on set, he had a not-so-positive experience that he now remembers fondly.

When he showed up for his first day of work with The Waltons, he was immediately greeted by Richard Thomas and then Ralph Waite. Of course, the two actors had warm words for McGreevey, which made him excited to get started.

But then, he ran into Grandma’s Ellen Corby. And then shared a stern warning for the actor.

“[She] approached me and introduced herself,” McGreevey said. “And I said ‘Gee, I’ve been such an admirer of your work.'” But she wasn’t impressed by the flattery.

“She said, ‘this is a hell of a role you’ve got here,” he continued. And, of course, he agreed.

“And she said, ‘Yeah, well, I hope you’re up to it.” I sort of said, “well, I’ll do the best I can,” McGreevey laughed.

As the Hobie actor turned away, he met Grandpa actor Will Geer’s eye. And Geer had apparently come to expect Corby’s sass.

“Will just smiled that grin,” he added. “That little sly grin that he had and said, “Welcome to the family, Mike.”

Richard Thomas Was ‘Shocked’ He Won an Emmy for his Role on ‘The Waltons’

In 1973, Richard Thomas won a Prime Time Emmy for playing John-Boy in The Waltons. And he was absolutely “shocked.”

Considering the fact that John-Boy was—and still is—one of the most iconic characters in TV, it’s strange to think that he wouldn’t snag at least one major award. Nevertheless, he didn’t expect to hear his name called.

“I didn’t even think about Emmys,” he said in an Archive of American Television interview. He was new to the industry and fame had just snuck up on him.

But the experience went down as one of his favorite memories, as it should. And Thomas compared the win to a time when his son made the Dean’s List for the second time in a row in college.

“It was amazing in the best possible way,” Thomas said. “That was the last thing in the world that I expected to happen. It was great, absolutely great.”