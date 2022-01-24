‘The Waltons’: Michael McGreevey Calls Hobie Shanks One of His Favorite Characters He’s Played

Michael McGreevey loved playing Hobie Shanks on The Waltons. He said the Shanks’ depth and layers made him one of his favorite characters to play.

McGreevey spoke with Judy Norton, who played Mary Ellen Walton, for her YouTube series about The Waltons. He appeared in the episode titled “The Braggart.”

“Hobie Shanks, Hobart Hobie Shanks, probably one of my favorite characters that I ever got to play because on the surface he’s just a braggart, but underneath there’s a much more complex person,” he said. “And actors love to have a three-dimensional character to play.”

Hobie was a former foster child of the Waltons who returns to the mountain because a baseball scout wants to see him pitch. He is full of tall tales and always has a story about some wild adventure he supposedly had. The stories enthrall the Waltons, except for John Boy, who bristles at his boasts. The scout offers Hobie a contract as a pitcher, but it’s withdrawn after Hobie breaks his arm trying to show off. The Waltons and some of the local townspeople organize a baseball game to boost his spirits. Hobie eventually realizes he doesn’t need baseball to be happy and takes a job with the orphanage that took him in after his parents died.

It’s a nice character arc that McGreevey said was fun to play out. While the story was a concoction of the writers, the character wasn’t.

Hobie Shanks is based on a Depression-era baseball player named Dizzy Dean, who was “known to be a bit of braggart,” McGreevey said. McGreevey also took inspiration for the character from a friend who liked to show off. But he knew his friend was only doing so to compensate for his insecurities.

After his turn on the series as an actor, McGreevey eventually joined The Waltons writing staff. His dad, John McGreevey, was a writer on the series also.

Judy Norton On ‘The Waltons’ Post Production ‘Disaster’

The Waltons portrayed an idyllic family, but things weren’t always as simple behind the scenes. In another episode of her series, Judy Norton discussed how a mistake nearly destroyed “The Chicken Thief” episode.

The problem came about because the director wanted to film during the day. Day-for-night shooting is fairly common on television shows because it’s easier to light the scene and there are generally fewer hassles. The director also liked the “moonlight effect” the night filters on the camera lenses created.

The shoot went fine. However, it’s not easy to process the film when it’s shot this way. The lab that processed the film messed up and destroyed almost half of the things the actors had shot for the episode. The cast and crew had to return and reshoot all of those scenes. But this time the lab had to pick up the tab.