‘The Waltons’: One Guest Star Was Called the Next Mary Tyler Moore

Deirdre Lenihan, who made a guest star appearance on the classic TV show “The Waltons” was once described as the next Mary Tyler Moore.

According to IMDb, Lenihan made several guest star appearances on “The Waltons” from 1974 to 1978 as Daisy Garner. MeTV reports that in the show’s episode “The Revelation,” John-Boy proposed to Lenihan’s character and she said yes. However, by the end of the episode, Daisy called off the wedding. The episodes featuring Daisy after that showed her just as a former flame to John-Boy. The duo never rekindled the relationship.

MeTV also revealed that while most critics compared “The Waltons” guest star as the next Mary Tyler Moore, Lenihan’s acting career would never take off in the way she hoped. Although she was a guest star in various TV shows, she made it on the series “Needles and Pins.”

IMDb reveals that “Needles and Pins” revolved around women’s clothing manufacturer Nathan Davidson and his employees. This includes his new designer Wendy who arrived in New York City from Nebraska. Although the series had some promise, it was pulled off the air after 14 episodes.

Prior to the show’s premiere, Lenihan admitted that she wasn’t quite prepared for fame. “It’s rather frightening to think about. I’m not sure I could stand to watch myself on TV.”

Richard Thomas Opens Up About Playing John-Boy on ‘The Waltons’

During a 2014 interview with Smashing Interviews, Richard Thomas spoke about his role on “The Waltons” as John-Boy. When asked if it was a blessing and a curse to be known for the role, Thomas declared, “It’s just a blessing. It’s wonderful. There are challenges with every way of life, but if you’re an actor, and you’re lucky enough to create a role that has that kind of an impact, then it’s a good day’s work.”

While asking about how comfortable he was riding a mule on the series, Thomas shared that he grew up riding mules. ”My dad was from eastern Kentucky, and that’s where I spent all my childhood summers on my grandfather’s farm, so we always had mules. We had walking horses. My dad had American Saddlebred horses for years, so I grew up riding. I didn’t do any stunts myself on the show, but riding was always a pleasure.”

In regards to his departure from the show, Thomas said he had every intention of leaving the series in year five. “When I left in year five, I didn’t think the show had lost much. I thought it was still going strong and doing really well. I don’t know much about what happened after I left.”

Thomas went on to add he was very happy in the show. “I loved the episodes and thought the show was still very strong in the fifth season. I came back for a couple of episodes in the sixth season for visits and all that, and that was fun, too.”