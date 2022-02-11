‘The Waltons’ Star Richard Thomas Almost Died in a Motorcycle Accident While the Show Aired

Fans who tuned into The Waltons during season 5 noticed something different. John Boy was using a cane to help him walk around. In the show, John Boy hurt himself after he wrecked a friend’s motorcycle. That didn’t happen, but those injuries were very real. Richard Thomas wrecked a motorcycle in real life and nearly died. He needed the cane to help him get around on set.

During a break from The Waltons, Richard Thomas signed on to film a movie called September 30, 1955, MeTV explains. Directed by James Bridges, the movie is an autobiographical story about Bridges learning of and dealing with the death of his hero James Dean.

On the sixth day of shooting, Richard Thomas nearly had an accident as deadly as Dean’s.

“It was the scene where Richard revs up his motorcycle in defiance of the townspeople at the homecoming parade,” Bridges told MeTV. “He looked over his shoulder and took off. The motorcycle jolted forward and headed for the flatbed of a truck.”

Luckily, Thomas was able to jump off of the bike before he slammed into the truck. But he ended up seriously injuring himself in the process.

Richard Thomas is proud of the movie but knows it was a shock to the audience that watched him on The Waltons.

“The boy I play in September 30, 1955 is not at all like John-Boy,” Thomas said. “He sees himself as dangerous and unpredictable, and he plays with the ladies, which is a departure for me.”

Richard Thomas: ‘The Waltons’ Shouldn’t Be the Ideal

Despite the show being off the air for more than 40 years, The Waltons are still a go-to example of the idyllic family. Richard Thomas, who played John Boy in the series, wishes people would stop doing that.

Thomas, speaking with the Television Academy Foundation in 2016, tries to dispel the myth whenever he meets fans. He worries that they’re trying to live up to an ideal that doesn’t exist. Moreover, they weren’t trying to make a show like that.

“To a man of us and woman of us, we all were offended and bristled at that kind of stuff because we were just about a family of people who were, you know, just trying to make it as a family, and make it, you know, in the society,” Thomas said. “And we didn’t as a family — and Earl (Hamner, The Walton‘s creator) didn’t as a writer — make us a symbol of anything other than what it takes to be a family, you know, during difficult times.”

The worst is when people say they’ve based their lives on his character or someone on the show, Thomas said. That’s the most shocking because he is “the farthest” thing from John-Boy. He’s an actor with his own opinions.

“I mean I’ve had people come up to me and say, ‘You know my husband has modeled his life on your character and who you are,’” Thomas said. “I’m sure you’re this way, you’re a good this, you’re a good that, you believe in this, and you believe in that. It’s amazing the things that people imbue to you based on a character you play. It’s crazy.”