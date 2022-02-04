‘The Waltons’: Richard Thomas Starred Alongside Catherine Burns in Two Movies Before Her Appearance on the Show

The Waltons actor Richard Thomas shared the screen not once, but twice with costar Catherine Burns prior to her joining the series. In The Waltons, Burns played Miss Megan Pollard for one episode, “The Substitute” in 1973. She was already a well-known film star at this time. Ironically, Burns’s most famous role was in a movie where she starred opposite both Thomas and actress Barbara Hershey.

The synopsis reads: “During summer vacation on Fire Island, three young people become very close. When an uncool girl tries to infiltrate the trio’s newly found relationship, they construct an elaborate plot that has violent results.”

Burns was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role after playing the bullied Rhoda. Thomas, on the other hand, played one of the popular boys, Peter.

The duo also starred side by side in Red Sky at Morning two years later in 1971. In that film, they played love interests as opposed to bully and victim. It also featured the film debut of Desi Arnaz Jr.

After The Waltons, Thomas and Burns didn’t share the screen again. Burns retired from acting in 1989, and sadly, she passed away in 2019. Thomas continues to act, having an incredibly long resume of film and television appearances. His most recent projects include The Unforgivable, Ozark, and The Waltons Homecoming.

Richard Thomas Talks Symbolism in The Waltons

According to Thomas, the idealistic view of American life presented in The Waltons was never supposed to be a symbol. He believed that the era in which the show aired lead to its popularity. After the Vietnam War, people needed some positivity.

“We were in the beginning of an incredible period of divisiveness, generational, political,” Thomas said. “We were kind of co-opted politically as a show that represented good American values. Even though there was strife and there was dissension there was always healing and the idea that we were all in it together.”

Thomas did, however, explain that the creators of the show never meant to create anything more than a show about the importance of family.

“We were just about a family of people who was just trying to make it as a family in the society,” he continued. “We didn’t as a family – and Earl [Hamner Jr.] didn’t, as a writer – make us a symbol of anything other than what it takes to be a family.”

The actor then clarified that many cast members resented the scrutiny that came with The Waltons.

“Whenever any of us felt that we had to behave in a certain way, or that we were a role model of anything other than a human being … it was always a conflict,” he said. “We never wanted to be.”

For Thomas, at least, the responsibility of living up to John-Boy Walton was more than he wanted.

“I was a misbehaving young actor who had been an actor in New York,” Thomas added, “I was the farthest thing from that kid. Inside, no, but my way of talking […] I cuss like a sailor, I was raised backstage. I had a whole other sensibility going.”