‘The Waltons’ Star Sheila Mathews and Irwin Allen’s Wedding Day Was Treated Like a Movie Production

In 1975—after 14 years of dating—Irwin Allen finally put a ring on The Waltons star Sheila Mathews’ finger. And when it came time to plan the wedding, he spared no expenses.

The Oscar-winning writer and director had always been the star of the show. But when it came time to say “I do,” he wanted to make sure that all the focus was on his blushing bride. So he went to great lengths to ensure her big day was unlike any before.

With the same fervor he had while filming his great disaster flicks, Allen dove right into the wedding planning. And he even hired the costume designer who worked on all his movies to make Mathews’ gown.

And Allen instructed the designer to make the dress out of a fabric that no other bride had ever worn.

As a reporter for The Kansas City Times said before the event, “knowing Allen, he probably hired 100 nuns in a Belgian convent to weave the material.”

When the day finally arrived, 450 guests were in attendance. And the couple walked down the aisle to Baubles, Bangles and Beads. During the reception, he served his guests vintage wine and a fine steak and lobster dinner.

And according to MeTV, Irwin Allen’s friends knew the marriage would stick. But not just because the couple was genuinely in love.

Apparently, his famous friends such as Jim Backus, George Burns, Henry Fonda, and Fred Astaire threw him a massive bachelor party. The gentlemen rented out the fanciest hotel in Beverly Hills. And they took turns stepping on stage to give Allen embarrassing wedding night advice and tell stories about their own bachelor nights.

They even hired a circus crew complete with a bearded lady and sword swallower to celebrate his final day as a single man.

Because Allen hated being the center of attention, he wasn’t happy about the event. And his friends joked that he’d never file for divorce to ensure he’d never have to be subjected to one again.

And they were right, Irwin Allen and Sheila Mathews stayed together until Allen’s passing in 1991. However, we’re guessing that the bachelor party wasn’t the only thing that kept their marriage strong.

‘The Waltons’ Star Was One of Many Who Got Engaged While Filming ‘The Towering Inferno’

Allen and Mathews had already committed their lives to each other long before their elaborate wedding. But thanks to the intense romance on The Towering Inferno set, they decided to make it government official.

Irwin Allen produced the 1974 three-time Oscar-winning hit. And his soon-to-be bride was one of the film’s stars.

While filming the movie, multiple couples met and fell in love. And the duo once said that they couldn’t even count how many people got engaged during the production. Faye Dunaway even said “yes” to a screenwriter/extra on set.

So Irwin couldn’t resist following in everyone’s footsteps and taking the next step with his The Waltons girlfriend. So on Valentine’s Day, he finally popped the question.

And even though the producer created such a romantic atmosphere, he didn’t take credit for all the marriages that came of it.

“I could put you on and say that these disaster films brought us all closer together,” he told The San Francisco Examiner in 1974. “But I suspect that everyone would have married anyway, no matter what film they were working on.”