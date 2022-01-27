‘The Waltons’ Star Judy Norton Opened Up About Ellen Corby’s Stroke

Ellen Corby played Grandma Walton for most of the nine-year run of The Waltons. However, her presence on the show diminished after the fifth season. Corby had a stroke during the filming of the episode titled “The Ferris Wheel” in season five. Then, she took some time off to recover. Later, she returned for the season six finale episode titled “Grandma Comes Home.”

The cast of The Waltons was like a family. As a result, Ellen Corby’s stroke as well as her absence weighed heavy on the rest of the cast. Back in December of 2020, Judy Norton opened talked about Corby’s stroke on her web series.

In that installment of the web series, Judy Norton was discussing “Grandma Comes Home” at length. She couldn’t do the episode justice without discussing what having Ellen Corby back meant to the cast and crew. To do that, though, she had to take fans back to the fifth season when the stroke occurred. She talked about how the cast found out about Corby’s stroke and how the veteran actress’ professionalism probably saved her life.

Judy Norton Discusses Ellen Corby’s Stroke

Judy Norton recalled that they were in the middle of filming “The Ferris Wheel” when Ellen Corby didn’t show up for work. “Being the professional that she was, she was never late,” Norton said. When she didn’t show up, Will Geer (Grandpa Walton) knew something was wrong. So, he gathered a couple of the show’s producers and drove to Corby’s home.

Geer and the producers found Ellen Corby in her home. At the time, the stroke had mostly incapacitated her. So, they got her to the hospital as quickly as they could. About that, Norton said, “It’s entirely likely that they saved her life.”

Norton on Corby’s Return

Ellen Corby returned to The Waltons. However, the stroke had affected her ability to speak or stand for long periods of time. As a result, she faced some struggles on the set. Audiences could see some of those struggles in the series. Showrunners decided to write Ellen’s health issues into the show.

However, it wasn’t just Ellen Corby who struggled. The cast worked as a unit. As a result, they all felt the weight of her condition. Judy Norton explained that Corby, “had limited capacity to form words,” after her stroke. As a result, she had to work hard to “get those words out.”

She went on to say that when Corby had dialogue in the show, she struggled. Usually, someone would have to be there to mouth the words for her so she could remember how to form them. That, Norton said, “…Was very difficult for Ellen and for the rest of us because we didn’t know how to best support and assist her.”