‘The Waltons’ Star Judy Norton Remembers TV First Involving Ellen Corby

The thing about The Waltons that really pulled people in was the wholesome family bond. It was nice to turn on the television and see a family that appeared real. People could relate to the characters on the screen. However, that bond didn’t dissolve when the cameras stopped rolling. Judy Norton, who played Mary Ellen on the show for its entire run, said that the cast was like a family. So, when Ellen Corby had a stroke during the filming of “The Ferris Wheel,” it affected everyone.

Ellen Corby’s stroke and subsequent absence were like a one-two punch to the show. On one hand, the Walton family’s grandmother was gone. On the other hand, Corby’s fellow cast members worried about her and missed having her on the set.

Currently, Judy Norton hosts a web series in which she talks about her time on The Waltons. Sometimes, she discusses episodes or concepts related to the show. Other times, Norton will take questions about the series from her fans. In the most recent installment, she talked about the season six episode “Grandma Comes Home.”

Judy Norton explained that “Grandma Comes Home” was a significant episode for Ellen Corby, the cast of The Waltons, and television in general.

Judy Norton Explains the Significance of Ellen Corby’s Return

Before getting into the meat of the episode, Judy Norton explained how significant it was to see Ellen Corby return to the show. She said it was, of course, important for the cast. They had missed seeing Ellen and were overjoyed to have her back on the set. Finally, after weeks of waiting, the family was back together.

However, it was more than that. Judy Norton went on to explain that Ellen Corby was part of a major first for television. “I think this was one of the very first times that a company had actually brought a stroke victim back to work,” she explained. She added that it was also one of the first times that a company had put a stroke victim on a show in general. Corby’s stroke was severe, so it made her return that much more important.

Judy Norton went on to talk about how much the stroke affected Ellen Corby. “Her right side was still pretty much paralyzed and that really impaired her speech as well.”

Norton went on to explain that all of the struggles that Grandma Walton has are real. Ellen Corby had trouble speaking and they worked it into the show. This speaks volumes about Corby’s resolve and desire to continue working. She probably could have retired from the show and no one would have faulted her for it. She didn’t, though. Corby appeared in 25 more episodes of the show and several made-for-TV movies based on The Waltons.