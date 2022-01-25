‘The Waltons’ Star Richard Thomas Hilariously Talked Recognizable Face

“The Waltons” remains one of the biggest shows of the last fifty years on American television. One of the early stars of that program was Richard Thomas. Thomas grew up on the show. He played the character of John-Boy and instantly became a fan favorite. He also loved the show and what it did for his career. So much so that he came back for the CW’s revival of “The Waltons: Homecoming”. However, “The Waltons” star Richard Thomas hilariously talked about his recognizable face in a new interview.

In the interview with CBS, Thomas said, “I know, I still recognize it every morning.” The interviewer highlighted how everyone in America recognized Thomas for his role in the program in the 1970s. At that time, the interviewer mentioned how he was in the “top 5” of recognizable faces in the country.

Richard Thomas on ‘The Waltons’

Thomas has a sense of humor about it. He knows the role was an iconic one that captivated the nation at the time. The interviewer pointed out just how popular he was at that time. He was also just a kid on the show, like Judy Norton.

He told KSite TV, “I started really young. One of the great things about growing up and consistently working as a child actor, if you have a nice career as a child actor, when you get these people playing your parents, you get all these fantastic people to learn from. So that was my academy, really, growing up, because I was never trained, but the academy I was at was the academy of Barbara Bel Geddes, and Geraldine Page, and Paul Newman, and Jessica Tandy, and Joanne Woodward, and then when Pat Neal came up when they offered me The Homecoming, I was so excited, because I was a huge fan of hers, and I was so excited to work with her. “

He was surrounded by some of the greats. Richard Thomas did not go and learn for many years before acting. He learned from those around him on the show. The actor was excited about the opportunity. He was able to consistently work and turn that into something big down the line.

Thomas concluded, “And of course, this was the first job she did after she recovered from her stroke, so it was really inspiring to watch her work. She’s a language actor, and you can never get enough of listening to a great actor who really knows how to use the text. That was a great, not to mention that she had this wonderful quality that’s so perfect for the time and the place.”

Thomas loved who he worked with on the program and all that it taught him about acting. You can watch “The Waltons: Homecoming” on the CW.