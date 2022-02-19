‘The Waltons’: This Star Was an Absolute Master of Improvisation

Apparently, The Waltons writers didn’t mind when Will Geer took liberties with their scripts. They actually welcomed it.

“I have great leeway in my dialog,” Geer told The Boston Globe in 1974. “I’m allowed to improvise at least 25 percent of the lines.”

One of Geer’s most famous unscripted moments happened in the special The Waltons installment called The Wedding. In most cases, the other cast members didn’t expect the actor’s lines, so they sometimes reacted out of character.

But in The Wedding, Richard Thomas’s shock wasn’t removed.

During a dinner scene, Geer’s grandpa told John-Boy, “Into each life, some rain must fall, so wear your smile for an umbrella.”

Upon hearing the sage, unexpected advice, Thomas laughed and said, “who wrote that?” And, of course, no one did. Geer just thought it made sense in the moment.

The skill came easy to Geer because he learned improvisation from Minnie Maddern Fiske when he was a young man. Fiske was and still is considered one of the greatest actresses of the 19 and 20th centuries.

But on top of being a master in his craft, Geer also felt a strong personal connection to his The Waltons persona. So making up lines was particularly easy during the show.

“It’s the easiest job I ever had,” he said. “I’m just playing myself. Like Grandpa Walton, I’m a father (of eight) and a grandfather (of three). I share his fondness for the open air. I’m an ecologist. I’m great on seeds and planting.”

In fact, the writers became so fond of the actor’s quips that they didn’t even give him lines for a lot of scenes. They figured that he’d come up with something better anyway.

“‘Just say it the way you want to, gramps,’ they tell me,” continued Geer. “‘You’ve lived it all. By now, you know this character inside out.’”

Will Geer Wasn’t So Sure that ‘The Waltons’ Would Make it

But interestingly, there was a time when Will Geer was unsure if he even wanted to be a part of The Waltons let alone offer it his ingenious improvisation skills.

Because as he shared with The Boston Globe, his first impression of the series was that it didn’t have what it would take to last on network television.

“When it started, I thought it was too syrupy and sweet,” Geer admitted. “‘This is fine for Christmas, once a year, but every week? I don’t know,’ I said to myself.”

However, that opinion quickly changed once he started recognizing just how much fans loved each episode’s wholesome tone.

“I learned kids need Christmas every week,” he said. “I was impressed with the way the series caught hold and the quality fare it provided. It had the warmth and glow of folklore, which, in a sense it is. I’m proud of being part of it.”

The Waltons ended up being Geer’s final project. The actor died in 1978, while the show was in its 7th season.