‘The Waltons’ Star Tom Bower Says His Favorite Episode Was ‘The Wedding’

The Waltons was an iconic show for the time decades ago. Now, it’s back on the CW with The Waltons: Homecoming. However, with the television being the talk of the town once again, folks are going back rewatching older episodes from the show’s original run. Which episode was the best? There are so many to choose from, but one episode stands out for The Waltons star Tom Bower who said his favorite episode was “The Wedding.”

Bower revealed this pick as he appeared on Judy Norton, another alum of The Waltons, and her YouTube show. On her channel, she is going in-depth and reviews each episode of the original program. “I’ll always be fond of the wedding,” Bower said. He loved how it all unfolded for the character. “I thought it was really well-written. And when I’ve seen it over the years, it stands up pretty well.”

The episode was a big part of the relationship between Norton and Bower’s characters on the program. Norton points out that it was not an easy situation for Bower’s character to be in. Norton’s character was a lot to handle, and it had to be the right kind of guy for her, and they both agreed he was written in a way that worked for the couple and the fans who loved them back in the day.

Richard Thomas on ‘The Waltons’

Outside of Norton and Bower, another big-time star from the program who went on to fantastic things in theater and on television was Richard Thomas. Thomas was a star as John-Boy on the program from the beginning and returned to a narrator role for The Waltons: Homecoming on the CW.

He told Smashing Interviews, “Oh no. It’s just a blessing. It’s wonderful. There are challenges with every way of life, but if you’re an actor, and you’re lucky enough to create a role that has that kind of an impact, then it’s a good day’s work.”

He loved his role and is known by it still today. He loves that the character still has an impact on so many folks around the world.

Thomas concluded, “Yeah, well, I grew up riding them. My dad was from eastern Kentucky, and that’s where I spent all my childhood summers on my grandfather’s farm, so we always had mules. We had walking horses. My dad had American Saddlebred horses for years, so I grew up riding. I didn’t do any stunts myself on the show, but riding was always a pleasure.

He was more of a natural on the show than perhaps some folks might have suspected. He grew up riding horses and knowing how to do it all for the program.

You can watch The Waltons: Homecoming on the CW.