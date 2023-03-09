‘The Young and the Restless’ Cast Marks 50th Anniversary by Digging Up Time Capsule

Cast members from the CBS soap opera TheYoung and the Restless recently celebrated the show’s 50th anniversary. They gathered together to dig up a time capsule that had a number of items from the show in it. The time capsule was buried on the lot of CBS Television City for 25 years.



The time capsule was interred on March 26, 1998. In it was merchandise, scripts, faux newspaper clippings from the Genoa City Chronicle, two Y&R books by Mary Cassata and Barbara Irwin (who flew down for the event), and the last IBM Selectric typewriter ball used by head writer Kay Alden before they switched to computers, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Melody Thomas Scott Talks About Show Beating The Odds

“I’ve been here 44 of those 50 years,” Melody Thomas Scott said about playing Nikki Newman on the show since 1979. “We beat astronomical odds to still be here and still be No. 1.” Can The Young and the Restless be around for another 50 years? Scott is cautious amid a shift in TV consumption that has led to the death of a number of their competitors.

“I don’t think we are counting our years, we just hope for the best,” Scott said. “I’m such an annoying fatalist that whatever happens with the show is meant to happen, whether it be for good or bad reasons. I’m just enjoying every day that I have here. Until we’re not here.”

Celebratory Events Will Help Mark Show’s 50th Anniversary on TV

Meanwhile, let the celebrations kick off. CBS will present The Young and the Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration, an Entertainment Tonight special, that will air March 27 on the CBS Television Network. It will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The news special, hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner from The Young and the Restless set, will feature footage and interviews with cast members from the past 50 years. Also, never-before-seen moments from the ET vault will air. There also will be a special bash marking the occasion at Downtown Los Angeles venue Vibiana on March 17.

While there’s been a lot to celebrate around the show, they also have had sad moments. Quinn Redeker, who starred on The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives, died a few days before Christmas in 2022. He was 86 years old. Besides being an actor, Redeker also was a screenwriter. He and partner Lou Garfield produced the script for The Deer Hunter, starring Robert de Niro. Redeker, as an actor, made appearances in a number of dramatic and comedy TV shows.