these-are-the-only-two-autographs-keanu-reeves-has-ever-asked-for

How many times have you asked someone for their autograph? Keanu Reeves has only ever asked George Carlin and Lou Reed for theirs. Only asking for two autographs seems a little minimal, but maybe it’s for the best? On one hand, if you’re famous you would have pretty good access to other stars, so ask away. On the other hand, if you’re also a celebrity then that’s probably a bit weird. For Reeves, asking for an autograph hasn’t always gone smoothly in the past.

Apparently, one of those autographs wasn’t even for himself. He wanted Lou Reed’s signature so he could give it to a friend as a gift. The singer of The Velvet Underground obliged. And just like that, Reeves had his signature on a piece of paper. Quick and easy, over and done. George Carlin is a whole other story, though. Reeves and Carlin were working together on the set of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure when Reeves asked for his. The comedian poked fun at Reeves while giving him his autograph.

Keanu Reeves recounted his experience with George Carlin during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “I asked for another. George Carlin. Yeah, he gave me an autograph… It was really funny; he wrote, I think it was, ‘Dear Keanu, F- you!'” Reeves told Stephen Colbert. “I always thought he just wrote that for me, and then I met someone else who said that he wrote the same thing to them! Anyway, beautiful.”

Keanu Reeves Is a Busy Man – Here’s What He’s Been Up To

Usually, celebs go on shows to promote their latest movie or book or whatever else. However, this interview with Colbert didn’t really seem to have a purpose, other than just sharing some stories with each other. That being said, during his time on The Late Show, he was asked many questions about his latest movie The Matrix Resurrection. He’s currently got some other films under his belt, too.

Keanu Reeves will be voice-acting in the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets, although we don’t know what his role is yet. That will be out in theaters in May. He’s also been working on John Wick: Chapter 4, which is now being released in 2023. The franchise is moving quickly, as John Wick: Chapter 5 is already in pre-production. Even though he’s been busy working on the John Wick series and more, he didn’t give any specific information during his interview.

Which begs the question… Will there be any more movies in the Matrix franchise? Reeves clearly has no issue with continuing a series. However, for this series, the star says no. “At the moment, it’s just the movie you’ve seen,” Reeves said. “We’ve got no further trilogy. If I had to cast a ballot – no, not a ballot, a vote – I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix.”