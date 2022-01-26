these-classic-tv-stars-made-waves-with-grammy-awards-and-nominations

So many of our greatest actors came from previous generations. Classic television was a family affair and many nights were spent regaling tales of our favorite shows. What many people may not realize is that plenty of these TV stars would go on to much more acclaimed fame and fortune. Some even took home Grammy awards.

According to Me TV, there are several great classic TV actors who stole the show. Of course we all have our personal favorites. But the publication compiled a list of 14 TV actors who also took home a Grammy for their contributions. We know that back in the day being a triple threat (singing, acting, dancing) were required for the gig.

Many actors today are just as talented – though we tend to place more emphasis on reality television and competitive style shows. However, once upon a time there were some pretty amazing acts. Robin Williams, Betty White, Doris Day and Bob Newhart all make that list to name a few.

But let’s get into it a bit deeper. We’ll start with Robin Williams. You know his name and his many talents. He’s lit up our screen and brought smiles to our faces since his days on “Happy Days.” He was so versatile in the role, he got his own spinoff “Mork and Mindy.” And we all know that he went on to achieve worldwide acclaim after that. But the late actor also earned a Grammy award for Best Comedy Album. Not once. But four separate times: 1980, 1988, 1989 and 2003.

Other Famous Grammy-Winning Acts

Then there’s Betty White. The famous funny gal recently passed, but we’ll be remembering her for a very long time. “The Golden Girls” actress won the Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album in 2012 for her book “If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won’t). White was truly a national treasure.

Though she was an incredibly musical person and a wonderful vocalist, Doris Day did not take a Grammy home, though she garnered several nominations. She’s a classic icon from the 1950s and 60s – and a beautiful dancer as well. The Grammy’s did award her with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.

Additionally, we know him from the classic “The Andy Griffith Show,” but Griffith also had a successful recording career. He won a Grammy in 1996 for his bluegrass/country album “I Love to Tell the Story: 25 Timeless Hymns.”

Other famous nominees include William Shatner, Clint Eastwood, Bob Newhart, Lily Tomlin, Della Reese and The Partridge Family. Not everyone took home the prestigious award, but just to be nominated while you’re also living a successful acting career is pretty amazing. What talent has walked our nation!