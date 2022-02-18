These Old School ‘John Wayne Values’ Are Worth Keeping in Mind

It’s as good a day as any to trot out a terrific John Wayne quote and make sure you’re living your life up to his lofty standards. Or, if you can’t be John Wayne aspirational, you can at least be inspired on a Friday afternoon by one of Duke’s favorite quotes.

The John Wayne estate posted a snap of their dad. He was on the set, somewhere, making one of his classic westerns. Duke was dressed in his standard tan from his hat to his pants. He had a pop of red with a bandana tied around his neck. And the best detail of all — he was smiling. Making this movie was a fun experience.

Now, for the classic John Wayne quote: “You can’t whine and bellyache because somebody else got a good break and you didn’t.”

So, go forth and create your own breaks. Maybe all the football coaches out there are unknowingly piggybacking off John Wayne when they tell their players some version of “luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.” And they’re all quoting Seneca, the Roman philosopher and Nero’s fixer. But that’s a story for another day.

Man Who Designed Some of Best John Wayne Looks Died This Month

John Wayne left us in 1979. He was only 72. Wayne always could win a physical fight with a bad guy. But his body finally gave out after having dealt with stomach cancer for years. And Wayne’s final movie — The Shootist — was in 1976. His family keeps his memory alive, in part, by posting snapshots and memorable quotes to official social media accounts. Plus, there’s always his many movies.

And, you saw a version of Duke’s favorite outfit in the Instagram snap. The costumer who dressed John Wayne died earlier this month. Luster Bayless was 84. He dressed Wayne for classics such McLintock!, True Grit, Rooster Cogburn and The Shootist. He also created the costumes for some of the most famous cowboys around, from Robert Duval in Lonesome Dove to Sam Elliott in The Quick in the Dead.

A week ago, the John Wayne estate also inspired us with another Duke quote. “I have tried to live my life so that my family would love me and my friends respect me. The others can do whatever the hell they please.”

And years after his passing, Duke’s fans still celebrate him and leave comments about the impact he had on their lives. One fan posted: “I watched John Wayne movies with my Dad and now I watch them because they bring me home. Great Man! Great Actor! (And) great Movies!”

Another wrote: “I really miss this man, he is the last of the true men.”