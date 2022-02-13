This Podcast Dedicated to ‘Bonanza’ Is Hilariously Hosted by Comedians Playing Characters

Would you believe that there is a podcast about the legendary TV Western Bonanza? There is, and comedians end up playing characters.

It sounds pretty wild and definitely takes the Ponderosa into another stratosphere. We get more information about this thanks to an article from MeTV. What is the title of this podcast? Bonanas for Bonanza.

This is featured on the podcast network Earwolf. And yes, this is definitely funny and lighthearted in its look at Bonanza episodes of the classic NBC show. This show features comedians playing outlandish characters.

‘Bonanza’ Podcast Has Comics Playing Different Roles They Make Up

Yes, they will riff off each other but everyone on this Bonanza podcast loves the old show. Dalton Wilcox, who calls himself “the self-described ‘Poet Laureate of the West'”, is played by Andy Daly. Now, Maria Bamford plays “Biblical home and garden accessories entrepreneur” Amy Sleeverson. Matt Gourley co-hosts as Mutt Taylor, a fictional “country music legend.”

All hosts stay in character while reviewing specific Bonanza episodes. They are going episode-by-episode from Season 1. Wow, they have 426 episodes left to go. On Bonanas for Bonanza, they will play clips from the show. It helps them highlight topics like the family dynamic or which fistfights they like the best.

Guests will visit the show each week. Much like the hosts, they take on roles of fictional characters played by comedians and actors. Obviously, there will be much chatter about the show’s cast itself. Imagine tuning in to these characters talking about Ben, Little Joe, Hoss, or Adam.

Lorne Greene Would Appear In Other TV Shows After Time on Ponderosa Ended

Hey, they were played on Bonanza by Lorne Greene, Michael Landon, Dan Blocker, and Pernell Roberts, respectively. Oh, cast changes did happen over the years. A couple of them took place after Blocker’s death.

Besides playing Pa, what else did Lorne Greene appear in on TV? He played Commander Adama on Battlestar Galactica in 1978 and Galactica 1980 in 1980.

Now, the Bonanza star also played Wade Griffin in Griff. He also played Battalion Chief Joe Rorchek in the show Code Red, which lasted one season. Would you believe that Greene almost made an early exit from his forever role? Yes!

We get some information about this from MeTV. “After the first 16 shows, I went to (producer) David Dortort and I said I wanted out,” he said in a 1971 article for the Hawaii Tribune-Herald. “We had done 16 shows, and all I was saying was ‘Get off my land’ and quoting the Bible, which was how the part was written then.”

Dortort found a solution. Writers worked up a script for a deeper side of Ben Cartwright. It suited Greene.