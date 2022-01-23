This Vintage John Wayne Photo From ‘The Quiet Man’ Is All of Us on Saturday Morning

Imagine waking up on a Saturday morning just tired after a long night out on the town. It looks like John Wayne had a night himself here.

This classic photo from his movie The Quiet Man shows Wayne a bit perplexed with some dirt on his face. He’s joined in that facial state with co-star Victor McLaglen. These two actors also crossed paths in the classic movie Fort Apache, but we’re not talking about that one right now.

Nope, we are going to take a trip into the way-back machine. This photo comes to us courtesy of the John Wayne Estate, which runs the official Instagram account for all things John Wayne.

And the fans were talking about this one. You better believe they were chirping when they see this pic from the set of The Quiet Man.

Some comments included: “One of my fav. John Wayne movies.” (We agree). “Great movie!” “I feel like that now after walking dogs for 4.5 hours” “I love this movie!”

Let’s take a look at the movie itself for a bit. The Quiet Man was released in 1952 and starred John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara. According to IMDb, “A retired American boxer returns to the village of his birth in 1920s Ireland, where he falls for a spirited redhead whose brother is contemptuous of their union.”

Others in the cast also included Barry Fitzgerald, an actor known for playing Irish characters. Ward Bond also appears as he, too, would be in other Wayne films back in the day. And we note that there was a future famous TV actor in the movie, too. He did not get a named credit but is listed in the IMDb post.

Does the name Festus ring a bell? It should. Actor Ken Curtis, who played Festus on the long-running CBS western drama Gunsmoke, had a spot in here, too. We also would be remiss at not mentioning the fact that four of seven children fathered by John Wayne also appear here, too.

Melinda, Michael, Patrick, and Toni Wayne have uncredited roles in The Quiet Man. Talk about keeping it all in the family. And then we look back at our picture and see The Duke all messed up with his co-star and, well, possible co-conspirator next to him.

For his entire career, John Wayne did have a lot of different female co-stars in films. Yet no one has managed to truly stand alongside him in movies other than O’Hara. He did appreciate her work, too.