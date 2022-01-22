Get ready for the total fan experience as Netflix will let fans explore props and costumes virtually from its latest western movie.

Variety reports the display will feature stuff from “The Harder They Fall.” It’s part of the streaming service’s On-Set A VirtuaI Artisan Experience, an interactive online exhibit where fans can engage with award contenders.

Netflix fans will get an in-depth look at all aspects of the film, including directing, writing, cinematography, production design, costume design, hair/makeup, editing, and sound.

‘The Harder They Fall’ Netflix Film Exhibit Goes Online

Jeymes Samuel and costume designer Antoinette Messam will take fans through the exhibit. Samuel is the film’s director, songwriter, screenwriter, and producer.

According to IMDb, the Netflix film’s filming location was Santa Fe, New Mexico. The Netflix film revolves around outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who reunites his gang to seek revenge. Love’s enemy is getting his prison release.

The film’s all-star cast features Majors, Zazie Beetz and Delroy Lindo. Other costumes worn by Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, and Idris Elba were also on display online.

Messam worked on costumes and helped Samuel develop backstories for the characters.

“He allowed me to create and think about how powerful Trudy [Smith] looks in blue, which is predominantly a man’s color, but she embodied it because she was a powerful woman,” Messam told Variety.

Regina Hall’s Trudy Smith character comes from a real-life outlaw. IMDb reports that Love, Mary Fields, Rufus Buck, Cherokee Bill, Bill Pickett, Jim Beckworth, and Bass Reeves are historical figures from the old west.

As for Smith, Messam said she wanted the character to be both as powerful and feminine as possible. That meant Hall wore a dress, but her stereotype-busting demeanor means she could still be “even more badass than the men.”

Samuel A One-Man Band For Many Movie Duties

Director Samuel had a hand in everything, including the Netflix film’s soundtrack and score. The Jamaican-infused, reggae-themed score is among the Academy contenders for Best Original Score.

When outlaws arrive in a dark outlaw town, he floated a reggae song to their entrance. When Elba’s Rufus Buck character makes a grand entrance, that same song transforms into a saloon song.

Samuel calls it a “seamless transition from needle drop in to score.”

Other scenes for the Netflix movie have Samuel’s director touch on them, too.

Another town in the movie called Maysville is portrayed as a “white town” with white horses and white everywhere. Messam told Samuel that he wanted one character’s costume to pop in the scene. Enter illustrator Kadir Nelson helps Messam keep the character’s colors flow normally.

The Netflix film had a $90 million budget. With recent Netflix films like Dwayne Johnson’s “Red Notice” and this one, hopefully, the streaming service can reap the benefits of new subscribers.