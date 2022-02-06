‘Three’s Company’ Star Joyce DeWitt Once Reunited With Suzanne Somers

While Three’s Company was a successful sitcom, Joyce DeWitt and Suzanne Somers didn’t always see eye to eye. But they did reunite one time.

When did this happen? Let’s get some information about this reunion of TV stars from Best Life. DeWitt played Janet on the ABC comedy while Somers played Chrissy.

The Three’s Company star showed up for a 2012 interview with Somers on her talk show, Suzanne Somers Breaking Through. This was the first time DeWitt and Somers had seen one other in 30 years.

‘Three’s Company’ Srars Did Not See One Another Over Pay Dispute

Why? Well, the two actresses had an issue over a pay dispute, which was reported by ABC News. In the interview, DeWitt and Somers put the past behind them.

Heck, Somers said that one of the reasons she was on Three’s Company was to make money as a single mother. She needed to have financial support.

Somers told DeWitt, “In a group of serious actors, I probably pissed you all off. And if I did, I’m really sorry. I just really needed money at the time.”

DeWitt Told Somers That She ‘Didn’t Understand Someone’ Who Had Business Mind

DeWitt’s reply? “I didn’t have a business head. So I didn’t understand someone who did.” After the TV show ended, DeWitt turned her attention to stage work. Additionally, the actress spent time away from Hollywood and simply worked on herself and her life.

Of course, both actresses appeared with John Ritter, who played Jack Tripper, on Three’s Company.

DeWitt shared her memories of the last time she saw Ritter alive. It was in August 2003, just a month before the Three’s Company lead actor sadly died. She said that she was staying in Central Park south at a hotel.

“John was staying in another hotel in Central Park south, doing the upfronts for his then-new show, 8 Simple Rules,” DeWitt said. “And here’s this huge mass of paparazzi standing in front of this hotel. As I was leaving, about five or six feet away from them, this voice says, you know John is inside.”

She told herself to go ahead and leave him a message. The Three’s Company star did just that. DeWitt called Ritter “babe” in her message, an endearing title Ritter would call her. She was leaving her room when Ritter called her.

“He goes, ‘Baby. I’ve got three parties and a dinner to do tonight. Pick you up at 7,” she said. “I go, ‘Wait a minute. What’s the dress code?’ And he goes nice casual. … We did all these things and it was so delicious. And a month later, he passed.” Ritter was just 54 years old.