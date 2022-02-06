‘Three’s Company’ Star Joyce DeWitt Revealed What Caught Her Interest After Show

“Three’s Company” star Joyce DeWitt made a name for herself in one of the most popular TV shows in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. However, unlike her co-stars, DeWitt made the choice to live a more private life after the shows’ end.

Joyce DeWitt seemed to disappear from the spotlight after “Three’s Company” ended in 1984. Although she did make a few on-screen appearances after a 10 year hiatus from Hollywood, DeWitt’s interests don’t seem to align with fame. In a 2009 interview with Gay Calgary, the star opened up about how her departure from Hollywood wasn’t her original plan. However, once she had a moment to step back, she knew she made the right decision.

“Regrets are a dangerous thing,” DeWitt said of her feelings towards her choice to leave Hollywood. “I am very fortunate that in my life I have only twice regretted something and that was 10 or 15 years later. If I had to do it over again I couldn’t change it. I was going to take 6 months off just to chill out. I saw Hollywood and the way it behaved and it was not a moral code that was natural to me,” the star explained.

Joyce DeWitt Chose Spirituality Over Fame

For DeWitt, her moral compass meant more to her than fame or fortune. She added, “If this was the way the game was played I wasn’t sure I wanted to play it. I took some time off and started meeting and studying with different spiritual teachers around the world. I thought it would be six months, not 12 years. It evolved into this spiritual philosophy that I was seeking.”

She explained that although western cultures often teach that if you’re a good person that good things will happen to you, the reality is that isn’t always true. For DeWitt, she preferred to align herself with a set of principles that dealt with it all– the good, the bad, and the ugly.

“I am not a person who is willing to become jaded or bitter,” she said. “So I needed to find a philosophy that encompassed everything – the good and bad things that happen in life, to walk with both of those things and keep walking. To be ok and find peace with that.”

From Small Screen to Stage

When DeWitt returned to performing, she shifted her focus from the small screen to theater. At the time of the interview, DeWitt hadn’t appeared on-screen in a few years, but was contemplating a return. “I have chosen to do theatre and film and not television,” she explained.

“I am thinking about next year maybe making an assault on Hollywood again… Being innately a hermit, that is a choice but I would really like to participate. I think it is important for people in my generation to participate, there is a balance when you have an old fogie on there again.”

According to DeWitt’s IMDB page, she has a few projects currently in the works. She also starred in a Waffle House stage musical in 2020, which she made available for free on Youtube since theaters weren’t open during the height of COVID-induced lockdowns.