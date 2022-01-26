‘Three’s Company’: What Star Priscilla Barnes Has Done Since Series Ended?

It’s no doubt that Three’s Company has become one of the most iconic sitcoms to ever air on television. The show features three roommates – two women and one man – sharing a two-bedroom apartment in the 1970s and 1980s. During its run, the popular sitcom certainly packed each half-hour episode full of laughs. Initially starring John Ritter as Jack, Joyce DeWitt as Janet, and Suzanne Summers as Chrissy, the series premiered with smashing success; becoming a major television hit. Both John Ritter and Joyce DeWitt stayed on the series during its entire run from 1977 until 1984 as Jack and Janet.

However, Suzanne Somers exited the show just a few seasons in. Initially, Somers was replaced with Jenilee Harrison as Chrissy’s cousin Cindy. However, Cindy’s time with her comedic roommates was short. Jenilee Harrison was replaced not long afterward with Priscilla Barnes who portrayed a nurse named Terri. Barnes remained on the series as the third roommate until it ended in 1984. Sure, much of Barnes’s name recognition has certainly come from her role as Terri Alden. However, the actress has continued in the acting business, staying active all these years later.

When Priscilla Barnes left Three’s Company when the series featuring the unique trio of roommates ended, she continued her acting career. The actress did what so many at that time did – went on to star in a variety of made-for-television movies. During her time starring in these small-screen films, Barnes played roles in The Wild Women of Chastity Gulch and Perfect People. The former Three’s Company star also found some roles in a few popular television shows. The longtime actress took on a series of guest roles on shows over the years in shows such as Hotel, The Love Boat, and the Angela Lansbury hit, Murder, She Wrote.

‘Three’s Company’ Star Gets Some Major Big-Screen Credits

Television certainly seems to be the niche in which Priscilla Barnes comfortably fits as an actress. However, the Three’s Company star has also had a turn on the big screen over the years. Priscilla Barnes even found herself playing in one of the most popular film franchises of all time. In 1991, the former Three’s Company star took on the role of Della Churchill Leiter in the James Bond flick Licence to Kill. In this film, Barnes starred opposite Timothy Dalton’s take on the 007 agent. Additionally, Priscilla Barnes has had a turn as somewhat of a “scream queen.”

The actress has appeared in a variety of horror films over the years. Among her horror film credits, Barnes has appeared in Lords of the Deep, Stepfather III, The Devil’s Rejects, and The Visitation.