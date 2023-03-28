’Three’s Company’s Suzanne Somers Reacts to Possibility of Jennifer Aniston Playing Chrissy Snow in a Reboot

With talk about a potential reboot for the classic TV sitcom Three’s Company, Suzanne Somers says she has someone in mind to play the iconic Chrissy Snow.

While speaking to Fox News Digital, Somers declared that she would be “honored” if Friends alum Jennifer Aniston played Chrissy Snow in the possible reboot of Three’s Company. “How flattering to have Jennifer Aniston playing Chrissy Snow,” the 76-year-old actress stated. “Jen is such an incredible actress; she never misses a moment. I would be honored. And let’s talk beautiful. Wow!”

The original discussion about a Three’s Company reboot occurred when Aniston, Drew Barrymore, and Adam Sandler had chatted about the topic. Aniston and Barrymore told the comedian they should all do a remake of the show, with both actresses saying they would be open to playing either Chrissy Snow or Janet Wood. However, Aniston admitted she wouldn’t be able to handle the short hair that Wood had.

“I love Janet,” Barrymore explained. “She’s a real no-nonsense gal… I’m much more Janet. You’re much more Chrissy.”

Although Barrymore, Aniston, and Sandler weren’t serious about the possible reboot, Suzanne Somers is very much on board with the idea. “This is a monumental idea that should happen,” she gushed. “There are tens of millions of fans globally who crave more of this threesome.”

Somers also recalled running into Sandler at the Vanity Fair Oscars party and telling him they should work together sometime. “It’s interesting how this idea just popped up on Drew Barrymore’s show all these years later,” she added.

Suzanne Somers Said She ‘Loved’ Playing Chrissy Snow on ‘Three’s Company’

As she continued to chat about her time on Three’s Company, Suzanne Somers couldn’t help but declare how much she loved playing Chrissy Snow.

“She lived in me,” Somers stated. The actress also said Snow had her own way of walking as well as having her own posture. “It was all love and honesty and people got to know her in a way that you don’t normally understand in a made-up character. They knew what she would and wouldn’t do, she would not steal your boyfriend, and she would not ever tell a lie.”

Suzanne Somers also described Chrissy Snow as having a “circuitous route” to logic. “She always arrived at the correct answer but getting there was always a departure from a straight line.”

Somers previously reflected on her 1980 firing from Three’s Company. The actress said that she was let go due to asking for a pay raise. Despite losing her job on the show, Suzanne went on to launch the ThighMaster, which she sold for more than 10 million. She then starred in another TV sitcom Step By Step from 1991 to 1998.