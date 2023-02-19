‘Thunder Road’: How the Robert Mitchum Cult Classic Inspired ‘The Dukes of Hazzard,’ Bruce Springsteen

Thunder Road is regarded as a cult classic Dixie-fried crime drama and is the template for generations of pop culture about moonshiners. The 1958 film was perhaps star Robert Mitchum’s most personal project. He produced the film through his own production company and wrote the screen story. He also cast his teenage son, Jim Mitchum (who bears an uncanny resemblance to his father) in the role of his kid brother.

In Thunder Road, Mitchum portrays Lucas Doolin, embodying the actor’s screen persona to perfection. He’s a capable country boy from Kentucky who returns from war and is thrust into his family business of running homemade liquor. But Lucas soon finds himself in the midst of an intense tug-of-war between deep family legacies, federal agents determined to shut down their trade route, and cunning racketeers seeking profits.

‘Thunder Road’ was a drive-in staple that has grown to cult status

Thunder Road’s status has grown to the point that it was recently featured on TCM’s Noir Alley. Noir Alley‘s Host and President of the Film Noir Foundation Eddie Muller called the film, “the ultimate Mitchum movie.”

According to Muller, Mitchum attempted to convince Elvis Presley to take on the character of his brother (eventually acted by his own son Jim, 24 years his junior). Mitchum pushed hard to win Presley over. Chris Mitchum – Robert’s youngest son – has vivid memories of Elvis coming to their home. He recalls Elvis performing rockabilly and gospel duets with his father in the living room. However, it wasn’t to be. Colonel Parker’s fee for the King to appear was beyond the budget allocated for the entire movie.

Mitchum also tried his hand at crafting country music for the film. He wrote the track “Whippoorwill,” (which was performed by Keely Smith, a former singer of Louis Prima and his band). He also sang the title song “The Ballad of Thunder Road.” Mitchum performed it in a rockabilly style which later became a minor hit. However, his version is not featured in the film – Randy Sparks sings a more somber version instead.

The sites referenced in the song “The Ballad of Thunder Road” are places that exist along east Tennessee and Kentucky border. This road journey begins in Harlan, KY, a location later made famous in the FX series Justified. It then travels through The Cumberland Gap to Maynardville, TN located close to Knoxville. Then comes a drive down Kingston Pike ending at Bearden Hill – which is situated within Knoxville’s suburbs.

How ‘Thunder Road’ inspired ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’

Thunder Road was an essential influence in the Southern-infused demolition derby movies such as 1973’s White Lightening starring Burt Reynolds. In 1975, Moonrunners starring a more mature Jim Mitchum was released. It blazed a trail for the classic tv show The Dukes of Hazzard to follow soon after, per Asheville’s Mountain Xpress.

Bruce Springsteen reportedly stated at a 1978 concert that his song “Thunder Road” had been inspired by seeing a poster of the Mitchum film. However, the film more directly influenced another hit. The spiritual sequel Moonrunners had a huge impact on country rock legend Steve Earle. He composed “Copperhead Road”, which tells the story of a Vietnam veteran returning home to take his family’s moonshine business into marijuana production. He uses lethal tactics he learned from Charlie along the way.

Thunder Road is a timeless tale about the struggles of those living in rural areas. Folks who are attempting to defend their heritage against urban invasion and government regulation. The relevance this story has within our contemporary society cannot be overlooked. It’s why the film continues to win fans generations later. The film is available to stream on Tubi.